Pete Davidson Compares Himself to a “Diamond in the Trash” While Discussing His Allure

Pete Davidson made a hilarious joke about his appeal with women during a recent stand-up appearance, hinting at his recent romance with Kim Kardashian. Funny man Pete Davidson made a joke recently about his strange luck with beautiful, high-profile women, theorizing about why he’s become so desirable. “There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” the Saturday Night Live star, 28, said during a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center in NYC on Jan. 18. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”

