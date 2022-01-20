ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Pete Davidson Compares Himself to a “Diamond in the Trash” While Discussing His Allure

 2 days ago

The King of Staten Island? More like...

HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Jokes About His Success With Women Amid Kim Kardashian Romance: I’m ‘A Steal’

Pete Davidson made a hilarious joke about his appeal with women during a recent stand-up appearance, hinting at his recent romance with Kim Kardashian. Funny man Pete Davidson made a joke recently about his strange luck with beautiful, high-profile women, theorizing about why he’s become so desirable. “There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” the Saturday Night Live star, 28, said during a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center in NYC on Jan. 18. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”
Pete Davidson
kgoradio.com

Pete Davidson – Possible Host For Oscars?

Apparently more people than just Kim Kardashian have eyes on Pete Davidson. According to Page Six, the 28-year-old “Saturday Night Live” comic is in talks to host this year’s Oscars. Producers are reportedly looking for a “reset” and the Academy wants to try and bring in younger viewers.
TMZ.com

Pete Davidson Performs with Jack Harlow at L.A. Concert

Pete Davidson whipped a crowd into a frenzy Friday night, when he jumped on stage and performed with Jack Harlow!!!. Jack was performing at The Novo in L.A. when he invited Kim Kardashian's BF to join him, and Pete didn't miss a beat. They danced around the stage as they performed "SUVs (Black on Black)."
thisis50.com

Kanye Already Dissin Pete Davidson

I don’t anyone thought that Kim would just be with Pete without Kanye having something to say. On a track that samples Masta Ace’s 1995 song “Sittin On Chrome” and Eazy-E’s 1988 track “Eazy-Duz-It” featuring Dr. Dre and MC Ren called “Eazy”, Kanye raps.
Benzinga

Pete Davidson In Talks To Host Oscars Telecast: Report

“Saturday Night Live” funnyman Pete Davidson has emerged as a frontrunner to host the next Academy Awards telecast. What Happened: The New York Post, citing an unnamed source, stated that talks are underway between Davidson’s representatives and the Oscar show’s producers. Davidson has been in the spotlight...
Esquire

Kanye West Takes Aim at Pete Davidson in His Latest Single

In his latest single 'Eazy', Kanye West – who has legally changed his name to Ye – took aim at Pete Davidson, who is reportedly dating Kim Kardashian. In the track, which was released on Friday 14 January, Kanye also raps about his divorce from Kim Kardashian, his children, and references buying a house next door to Kim's.
