Binghamton, NY

Danielle House celebrates 20 years

By Jackie Gillis
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local hospitality home with the goal of offering a temporary, safe and homelike atmosphere for patients’ families, opened its doors twenty years ago.

The Danielle House was named after Danielle Stento after she was hit by a drunk driver her senior year at the University of Buffalo back in 1989.

Her parents, Diane and Tony, spent a lot of time up in Buffalo, were able to stay with someone from the University who opened their doors for them.

Executive Director Diane Stento says that she and her late husband never forgot what was given to them many years ago.

“Danielle’s life was too precious, she had too much to give the world to be a victim. This is healing, certainly for the families that come, for sure, but certainly healing for her knowing that somehow she’s given back to the world,” she says.

It has multiple kitchens, living rooms, and can hold twenty-five people at one time.

Diane says she hopes the Danielle House continues to help families for another twenty years.

To learn more, visit http://DanielleHouse.org .

