Allina Health has begun training what will eventually be about 40 traveling nurses to help supplement their short-staffed hospitals for the next sixty days. "We're very grateful and we feel like the community and the state has heard us, and it helps us care for more patients,” said Carol Koeppel-Olsen, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. “Abbott Northwestern has opened almost 75 more beds in the last year that weren't previously opened and we need nurses to staff those."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO