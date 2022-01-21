ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bitterly Cold Again Tonight, A Warmer Weekend

By Ray Foreman
fourstateshomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re in for another night with lows in the single...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Blast Takes Hold For The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to the coldest air of the season thus far with lows in the single digits and below zero and wind chills are below zero for pretty much everyone! We say it repeatedly but it’s too cold for your pets to be outside so don’t forget about them! The record low for the morning is -14 which we won’t see so yes, it’s been colder than this back in 1936. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and highs get back to the mid 20s but it’s still below...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Snap#Wind Chill
WJLA

COLD start to the weekend, snow possible once again Sunday evening and night

WASHINGTON (7News) — It's been a COLD start across the area this morning with single-digit temperatures in the far western suburbs and lows in the teens in DC. Martinsburg, WV dipped to 1F this morning and Staunton, VA was the closest city to DC to fall below zero at -2F. We'll be a few degrees warmer this afternoon with highs around freezing as light southwesterly flow takes over. Skies will be sunny and the winds will be light so wind chills won't be a big concern.
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Sunny and cool Sunday

A HARD FREEZE warning will be in effect across all of Acadiana tonight and last through 8 am Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be dropping into the low-mid 20s. People pets, plants, and pipes all need to be protected.
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Nice weekend- warmer temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunny, warmer weather expected across Kansas this weekend- get outside and enjoy it while it lasts. A mix of high clouds and sunshine this morning as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through the state, then sunshine and light wind speeds through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50, well above normal for late January. Chilly tonight with lows in the 20s. Another nice day across Kansas on Sunday, with more sunshine and temperatures in the 50s for the majority of the state. The exception will be northeast Kansas, where a cold front will keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy