Bitterly Cold Again Tonight, A Warmer Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunny, warmer weather expected across Kansas this weekend- get outside and enjoy it while it lasts. A mix of high clouds and sunshine this morning as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through the state, then sunshine and light wind speeds through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50, well above normal for late January. Chilly tonight with lows in the 20s. Another nice day across Kansas on Sunday, with more sunshine and temperatures in the 50s for the majority of the state. The exception will be northeast Kansas, where a cold front will keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
