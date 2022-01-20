ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake Beach, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Round Lake Beach, IL
Local
Illinois Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civic Center#Three Wise Men

Comments / 0

Community Policy