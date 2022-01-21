The Latest: Nadal advances to 4th round at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal dug deep into his immense reserves of resilience for the second match running to keep his dream of a 21st Grand Slam title alive at the Australian Open on Tuesday, as women's top seed Ashleigh Barty powered into a semi-final against Madison Keys. The ruthless world number one Barty dismantled Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-0 in 63 minutes to reach the last four at Melbourne Park for only the second time. "That was solid tonight. I had a lot of fun out here," said Barty, who is edging closer to becoming the first Australian woman to win her home Grand Slam since Chris O'Neill in 1978. She will face the unseeded Keys for a place in Saturday's final after the American, ranked 51, upset French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO