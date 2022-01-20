Entry for PhotoBomb # 212

From time to time, we all crave a takeaway - but one man has shown his serious customer dedication (and hunger) after trekking through the treacherous snowy weather to score some food... only for the restaurant to be closed. Toronto recently had a historic winter snowstorm that led to drivers...
Eric Clapton is doubling down on his criticisms of COVID-19 safety protocols, arguing that those who are getting vaccinated are victims of “subliminal advertising” by pharmaceutical companies on social media. The 17-time Grammy winner made the eyebrow-raising claim in a video interview with “The Real Music Observer” that...
The 2022 International Format Awards have opened for entries. You can find out more and enter online by CLICKING HERE. The International Format Awards are a coproduction between C21Media, FRAPA and EMC, in association with MipFormats. They are the leading awards for the global format business, recognising creativity and excellence...
Bézier has announced details of an EP set for release via Dark Entries. The Honey Soundsystem co-founder - real name Robert Yang - will release 'Valencia' via the San Francisco imprint on February 18th. Spanning disco, techno and heavy synths, the EP is described by Dark Entries as a "six-track rumination on memory, geography, and transmutation."
Dezeen promotion: metaverse platform Mona has launched Renaissance, a digital competition calling for designers, architects and artists to create new virtual worlds. The competition tasks entrants with building their own metaverse focused around one or more of three themes: spaces to gather, spaces to display and spaces to perform. Previous...
Join the search to find Shrek! A brilliantly bonkers interactive and immersive walkthrough experience, where the whole family can journey through... This event occurred in January 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Join the search to find Shrek! A brilliantly bonkers interactive and immersive...
The Metaverse will expose users to a unique virtual world from the comfort of their homes. People will be able to engage without having to travel far distances, breathe filthy air, or dress up for various events. Various activities like viewing movies or socializing with friends will be virtualized without the inconveniences of the actual world. In short, the Metaverse’s potential is limitless.
NutraIngredients-USA Awards, Sports nutrition, immune support, botanicals, Probiotics, omega-3, Cognitive function, Beauty from within, event, content. The NutraIngredients-USA Awards are back for 2022 with new two categories but the same commitment to honor the best and brightest in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the dietary supplements industry.
The North American photography and video contest is accepting entries until March 9, 2022. January 15, 2022 - NEW YORK – The 2022 Audubon Photography Awards is officially open for entries until March 9, 2022 at 12 p.m. (noon) Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Judges will award eight prizes to photographers and videographers: the Grand Prize, Professional Prize, Amateur Prize, Youth Prize, Plants for Birds Prize, Fisher Prize, Female Bird Prize, and Video Prize.
A new collection of coins remastering the portraits of historic monarchs from the past 500 years are to be released, the Royal Mint has said.The coins, bearing the faces of Kings and Queens stretching from the Tudors to the Windsors, will recreate iconic designs in high definition for the first time, using to the latest technology and minting techniques.Henry VII is the first monarch to be honoured, with another 20 coins to be released over the next five years.Original coins have been digitised with a scanner to replicate the design, before the damage and wear-and-tear is removed, creating a high...
When your clients are traveling internationally, it's important to scrutinize countries' entry requirements — and understand the local Covid-19 testing landscape. That message comes from Kellie Bishop, president of Travel Leaders in Charlottesville, Va. Bishop would know. She recently had to deal with a number of issues on a...
A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
Until 31 January 2022 (23:59 Cyprus time), all passengers aged 12 years and over, regardless of their vaccination history, who wish to travel to the Republic of Cyprus, are required to undergo one of the following diagnostic tests:. 1. PT-PCR laboratory test, valid up to 72 hours prior to departure,...
Digital cameras, particularly high-end ones, are still largely seen as a necessity when wishing to put a high-production-value gloss on one's content. Nevertheless, according to the latest market research from Technavio, their market is set to contract over the next 3 years from now (2022). It is now forecast to have a market value of US$284.66 million less than it did in 2020 by 2025.
Comments / 0