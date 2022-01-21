ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophia Bush Is Reuniting with One Tree Hill Costars Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz on Good Sam

By Glenn Garner
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophia Bush is bringing a little bit of Tree Hill to her new onscreen home. The actress, 39, reunited with her fellow One Tree Hill alums and Drama Queens podcast co-hosts, Hilarie Burton-Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz, in Toronto on Thursday to film an upcoming episode of her CBS medical drama...

Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
CELEBRITIES

