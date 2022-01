Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is open to love while grieving her late husband Gregg Leakes. In an exclusive interview with The Shade Room, Leakes confirmed that she was dating fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh. "We're dating! We're friends," she shared. Additionally, the reality star revealed that her late husband Gregg Leakes gave her his blessing to move on, following his passing. "I will love Gregg forever and ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder and depressing alone," said NeNe. "Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were, 'be happy,. keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.'"

