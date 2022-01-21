Sean Desai, Joe Whitt Jr. Present Intriguing Candidates For Seahawks' Defensive Coordinator Vacancy

After firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. on January 18, the Seahawks have wasted little time pursuing his potential replacement, reportedly requesting three interviews outside of the organization while also considering current defensive line coach Clint Hurtt for the position.

Among those Seattle hopes to speak with about the job, while long-time NFL assistant Ed Donatell could be an excellent fit in his own right due to his previous ties to coach Pete Carroll as well as defensive guru Vic Fangio, Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai and Cowboys defensive backs coach Joe Whitt Jr. stand out as the most intriguing candidates thus far.

Looking at their respective backgrounds, what makes Desai and Whitt Jr. such interesting options for Carroll and the Seahawks to consider?

Both Desai and Whitt Jr. have at least nine years of experience coaching in the NFL while being under the age of 45 and have worked for multiple head coaches with differing schemes and philosophies. To varying degrees, both coaches excelled in their roles this past season, with the former exceeding expectations calling plays for a defense struggling with injuries and the latter helping transform the Cowboys into a turnover-creating juggernaut.

Earning a doctorate in educational administration at the University of Temple, Desai is first and foremost an instructor of the game who has coached numerous positions in all three phases at a high level. He hit the ground running as a graduate assistant for the Owls defense and special teams, helping the team finish first in the nation in kick return average (26.2 yards) while tying for second with two kicks returned for touchdowns. With him on the staff in 2009, the program won nine straight games and played in their first bowl game in three decades.

In 2010, Temple elevated Desai to special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. Under his watch, the Owls finished second in the nation in kick return yardage allowed and thanks in part to his linebackers, they ranked 16th in the country in yards allowed and points allowed that season.

Over the next two years, Desai spent one season apiece at the University of Miami and Boston College, serving as assistant director of football operations and running backs/special teams coordinator at the two programs respectively. While coaching the Eagles, Andre Williams won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's best running back, eventually getting drafted by the Giants, while the team led the country in yards per punt return.

Ascending up the coaching ladder quickly, Desai made the leap to the NFL in 2013, joining the Bears as a defensive quality control assistant. In that role, he helped coach linebackers and defensive backs, retaining the position through a trio of head coaching changes from Marc Trestman to John Fox to Matt Nagy.

After helping cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson earn First-Team All-Pro honors in 2018, Desai finally received a promotion, as Nagy elevated him to safeties coach. Under his tutelage, Jackson made a second straight Pro Bowl and fellow safety Ha-Ha Clinton Dix had 78 tackles and a pair of interceptions as Chicago finished second in the NFL in passing yards allowed in 2019.

Following the retirement of respected coordinator Chuck Pagano, Nagy appointed Desai as his replacement in January 2021, making him the first Indian/American coordinator in NFL history. Though the Bears struggled to a 22nd overall ranking in scoring defense, even with stars Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks missing a combined 18 games, they finished sixth in total yardage allowed, third in passing yards allowed, first in pressure percentage, and fourth in sacks.

From Seattle's perspective, those last three numbers should jump out immediately given the issues Carroll's defense had creating pressure and defending the pass. Desai managed to manufacture a ferocious pass rush with Mack sidelined more than half of the season due to injury, mixing in twists and stunts to maximize his personnel and turn the heat up on quarterbacks. As a result, opponents weren't able to move the ball through the air very easily.

While their journeys are far from identical, Whitt's rise up the coaching ranks shares plenty of parallels with Desai. After injuries shortened his playing career at Auburn, he became a student assistant coach for his final two years on campus. From there, he coached receivers for a year at the Citadel and then served as a cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Louisville from 2003 to 2006.

Jumping to the pros with Louisville coach Bobby Petrino as part of his staff with the Falcons, Whitt spent time as an assistant defensive backs coach during a tumultuous 2007 season. After Petrino bolted midway through the year, Packers coach Mike McCarthy hired him as a defensive quality control coach in 2008.

While much of the defensive staff got the ax after a disappointing season, McCarthy retained Whitt, naming him Green Bay's cornerbacks coach. He would spend the next nine seasons in that role, developing standout Pro Bowl corners Tramon Williams and Sam Shields under his watch. Helping guide the franchise to a Super Bowl victory along the way, the Packers intercepted 85 passes in his first three seasons.

Since departing Green Bay after the 2018 season when McCarthy was fired, Whitt has worked alongside former Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Atlanta and Dallas. While his second season with the Falcons was another one to forget, he worked his magic once again this past season as a defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach for the Cowboys.

Taking well to Whitt's coaching, second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted a league-high 11 passes and earned First-Team All-Pro honors. Fellow corners Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis each picked off three passes and safeties Jayron Kearse and Damontae Kazee had two apiece as Dallas led the entire NFL with 34 turnovers forced while ranking sixth in scoring defense.

Considering Seattle finished 25th in turnovers last season, which may have been one of the deciding factors for Norton's ouster, Whitt's extensive history of coaching up ball hawking cornerbacks and safeties should make him as an appealing option to pair with a defensive minded coach like Carroll. His track record working successfully with Quinn only will bolster his candidacy.

As things stand, it remains unknown whether the Bears or Cowboys will permit the Seahawks to interview Desai or Whitt, two promising young coaches who have weathered head coaching changes in the past. Depending on who Chicago hires to replace Nagy, the organization may request Desai be kept on board. Dallas likely will lose Quinn to a head coaching job, opening the door for Whitt to be tabbed as his successor.

If the two coaches are blocked from interviewing, Seattle wouldn't be settling by hiring Donatell or another viable outside candidate. Such a scenario could still work out, especially if Donatell or another pass game-oriented coach joins forces with Hurtt in a co-coordinator arrangement.

But coming off a rough 7-10 season and missing the playoffs for the first time in five years, there's no question Seattle could use an infusion of youth and new ideas on the defensive side of the football and both Desai and Whitt would fit the bill. If they are able to land interviews with either coach, the front office needs to work swiftly to lock one of them up as a potential game-changing move.