ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Suspect shot by US Marshal’s task force in Kansas City appears in court

By Regan Porter
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkWL9_0drT6oml00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fugitive wounded by a member of the U.S Marshal’s task force appeared in federal court Thursday.

FOX4 learned more about why the U.S. Marshal’s task force was looking for DeAnthony Tanner in the first place.

Raytown police investigating murder-suicide after 2 found dead

At the Federal Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Tanner had his first appearance and preliminary hearing.

It did not involve the shooting Wednesday when an officer wounded the 22-year-old. The judge did reveal how Tanner’s accused of violating his parole.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill Morris listed off several rules for his parole.

The 22-year-old had to avoid any new violations. In May of last year, the judge said Tanner allegedly went to his dad’s house, got into an argument and shot into a vehicle.

The judge also said Tanner failed to alert his parole officer when he moved. He was also supposed to steer clear of illegal substances, but the judge said according to records, a drug test in May was positive for marijuana.

Doomsday clock remains at closest point to midnight

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tanner was also wanted for felony probation. Plus, a Jackson County warrant for felony assault with a weapon.

The task force spotted Tanner Wednesday near E. 25th Street and Jackson Avenue.

Agents tried to arrest him, and he ran, inciting a brief chase.

The highway patrol said their initial reports indicate an officer saw Tanner reach for an AR-15 style pistol in his waistband.

An officer shot Tanner in the arm.

Tanner went to the hospital to be treated, but he was out and was in court Thursday.

His next court date was not immediately set following the hearing. FOX4 has not heard from his attorney.

Meantime, MSHP is investigating since the shooting involved a Kansas City police officer who was working for a special task force.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Newly-released JIAC video shows footage of Cedric Lofton’s fatal interaction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that they would not be filing any charges in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who died from injuries sustained in Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) custody. On Friday at roughly 4:50 p.m., Sedgwick County released footage that shows the measures taken […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Raytown, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshal#Suicide#Shooting#City Police#Murder#The U S Marshal#The Federal Courthouse#Mshp#Iphone
FOX4 News Kansas City

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy