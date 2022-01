With Riot’s big games both releasing new characters at around the same time, fans began wondering whether Neon from VALORANT and Zeri from League of Legends were essentially the same. Several weeks of speculation and theory-crafting later, developers from both games have finally spoken up and settled the debate in a new blog. VALORANT developer John Goscicki and League developer Ryan Mireles revealed that Neon and Zeri are not the same character, and explained the design process that went into the new agent and new champion.

