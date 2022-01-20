Boston College and Providence Meet in Hockey East Home-and-Home

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- In the final weekend of the 2021-22 regular season, the Eagles took down Tufts on Friday and Boston University on Saturday to conclude the season on a high note ahead of the ACC Championships in mid-February. On Friday at home, the women beat Tufts 231 to 68, with the men winning 203.5-96.5. On Saturday, the women beat the Terriers 181-119, with the men winning 211-88. Five Boston College pool records fell on Friday night, along with one school record. Livy Poulin scored a 299.25 in the one-meter dive, resetting her own mark. On Saturday down Commonwealth Avenue at BU, two more school records were broken. Poulin broke her own record again with a 312.53, and Dale Nickerson set the new mark in the men's one-meter dive with a 359.48, topping the previous best by 18 points.

