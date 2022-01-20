ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Boston College and Providence Meet in Hockey East Home-and-Home

bceagles.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Tied for fourth in the Hockey East standings, Boston College and 18th-ranked Providence open a home-and-home series on Friday night at Kelley Rink at 7 p.m. The schools close the series on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NESN at Schneider Arena. Both games can be heard on...

bceagles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Michigan News

If Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan for the National Football League, an NFL head coach could be the one to replace him in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh has been linked to multiple NFL jobs this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears could be interested in the Michigan coach. While...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
City
Providence, RI
State
Maine State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Providence, RI
College Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Chestnut Hill, MA
Providence, RI
Sports
Boston, MA
College Sports
bostonnews.net

Boston College finds winning touch at home vs. Virginia Tech

A career-scoring performance from James Karnik led Boston College to a 68-63 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Chestnut Hill, Mass., to give the Eagles their first home win since Dec 3. Karnik had a career-high 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting night after he entered with an average of...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Hampshire Gazette

UMass hockey overtakes Northeastern for 2nd place in Hockey East with home win

AMHERST — After struggling with its identity most of the season, the UMass hockey team found itself again. The Minutemen beat Northeastern 3-2 on Friday at the Mullins Center behind three goals in a 10-minute span in the second period and a dominant night in the face off circle. The win pushed UMass past the Huskies into second place in Hockey East with 27 points. UMass Lowell still leads the league with 31 after losing to Merrimack on Friday.
SPORTS
The Blade

Emmanuel Christian standout Easter sidelined with injury

Emmanuel Christian freshman basketball standout Jerry Easter II suffered a wrist injury on Friday night and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. Easter, a 6-foot-5 combination guard, had been averaging a double-double through the team’s first 13 games. Easter had scored 25.7 points per game, while pulling down 10.7 rebounds per game.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey#Points Per Game#The Eagles#Notre Dame#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Boston University
Sports
Boston College
bceagles.com

BC Set to Host Providence on Tuesday Night

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Boston College women's hockey team will host Providence College for a single game on Tuesday night at Kelley Rink. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m., and the Hockey East contest will air live on NESN+. All games this season will be made available...
PROVIDENCE, RI
bceagles.com

All Five Eagles Record Wins In Dominant Season Opener

In the 2022 spring opener, the Eagles defeated New Jersey Institute of Technology 6-0 in a dominant wire to wire performance to begin the year. "We are very excited to be competing again. We had a good start to the season today. Everyone contributed," said Eagles' head coach Nigel Bentley. "We have a lot of hard work ahead but hopefully today's matches will give us confidence as we prepare for Brown on Tuesday."
SPORTS
bceagles.com

Eagles Cap The Regular Season With Back to Back Victories

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- In the final weekend of the 2021-22 regular season, the Eagles took down Tufts on Friday and Boston University on Saturday to conclude the season on a high note ahead of the ACC Championships in mid-February. On Friday at home, the women beat Tufts 231 to 68, with the men winning 203.5-96.5. On Saturday, the women beat the Terriers 181-119, with the men winning 211-88. Five Boston College pool records fell on Friday night, along with one school record. Livy Poulin scored a 299.25 in the one-meter dive, resetting her own mark. On Saturday down Commonwealth Avenue at BU, two more school records were broken. Poulin broke her own record again with a 312.53, and Dale Nickerson set the new mark in the men's one-meter dive with a 359.48, topping the previous best by 18 points.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy