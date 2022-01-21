COVID-19 UPDATES: 3,462 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 3,462 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 352,411.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 33,500 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 277,256 confirmed cases and 75,155 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 107,346 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 361,985 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,219,396 total doses have been administered. 904,773 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 450 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 32,088. Out of those cases, 28,506 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 460 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 224 new cases and one new death Thursday. There are 140 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 19 in Fremont, 18 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 25 in Madison and 13 in Teton. There are a total of 2,222 active cases and 414 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 5,182 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 196 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County, Bingham County and Ada County.
The state is reporting there are 140,574 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 78 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 82,872 cases.
The state said 46 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,497, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,452.
There are 13,935 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,934 cases among health care workers.
29,378 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
25 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,317.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 161 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 358 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 770 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,195 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,758 people were 80+
94.51% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.93% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
91.62% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.38% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
| Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
| 83,658
4,152
1,608
657
| 13,680
828
396
262
| 903
55
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
| Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
| 3,935
12,128
3,087
543
3,252
1,593
2,466
88
| 613
5,854
1,571
286
936
932
965
26
| 27
254
58
14
48
46
55
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
| Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
| 26,555
2,376
10,662
5,302
451
1,902
1,128
95
| 8,963
1,268
1,642
1,938
159
425
431
30
| 255
8
43
55
7
20
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
| Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
| 10,342
4,743
475
686
1,242
610
476
297
| 6,630
3,775
795
584
860
228
217
128
| 221
140
23
17
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
| Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
| 29,651
5,947
1,318
1,153
2,026
| 4,757
1,253
478
666
287
| 513
158
53
32
70
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
| Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
| 6,515
1,870
5,037
1,073
632
| 1,102
729
426
869
316
| 121
43
42
29
23
|Southwest District Health
| Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
| 42,934
2,272
3,548
1,633
484
1,349
| 6,742
860
1,082
233
124
686
| 617
73
75
43
14
52
|TOTAL
|277,256
|75,155
|4,317
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
