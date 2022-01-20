ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Activists protest killing, dismemberment of lesbian couple in Juarez

WWLP 22News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen's rights and LGBT activists march in protest of Sunday's killing...

www.wwlp.com

The Independent

Extinction Rebellion activists cleared by jury over rush-hour train protest

Three Extinction Rebellion activists have been cleared over a 2019 stunt which saw them cause 77 minutes of disruption to a central London train.Reverend Sue Parfitt, 79, Father Martin Newell, 54, and former university lecturer Philip Kingston, 85, were unanimously acquitted by a jury at Inner London Crown Court of obstructing the railway following their protest at Shadwell Station on October 17 2019.Mr Kingston super-glued his hand to a Docklands Light Railway (DLR) train while Rev Parfitt and Father Newell climbed on the roof and said prayers for the planet, shortly before 7am.The trio said they were strongly motivated by...
PROTESTS
KEYT

Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed

ALMATY, Kazakhstan (AP) — The mass protests in Kazakhstan that began over New Year’s weekend because of high fuel prices were peaceful at first, but then something changed. At demonstrations in the largest city of Almaty, protesters say groups of armed men reportedly joined the peaceful rallies and urged them to storm police stations and government buildings. Soon, city hall was ablaze, cars and buses were set on fire and gunshots rang out. Scores of people were killed and thousands arrested. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has blamed the unrest on “terrorists” who received foreign training and support, but the government has not presented any evidence to support its allegation. Protesters say their peaceful rallies were somehow undermined, leading to the crackdown.
PROTESTS
hot96.com

Tunisian police killed man in first death of protests, activists say

TUNIS (Reuters) – A Tunisian man died in hospital on Wednesday from injuries inflicted by police, activists said, in what would be the first death from protests against President Kais Saied’s assumption of extra powers. Local radio station Mosaique FM said the public prosecutor was investigating the death...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WKRC

Activists protest traditional camel fighting

IZMIR, Turkey (Reuters/CBS Newspath) - A traditional camel wrestling festival in western Turkey that attracts thousands of people every year is drawing criticism from animal rights activists who say the big ruminants are abused and injured during the event. The 40th International Camel Wrestling Festival was held in Selcuk, part...
ANIMALS
The El Paso Times

'Don't kill us for being different': Feminist, LGBTQ groups protest lesbian couple's murder in Juárez

Less than three weeks into 2022, 11 women have already been killed in Juárez, including a same-sex couple. Protesters gathered Thursday outside the State Attorney General's office to call for action against the violence. The dismembered remains of two women were found Sunday along a highway outside Juárez. On Tuesday, two more women were killed in the city. ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kazakh police raided hospitals to round up victims of protest crackdown - report

Kazakhstan officials reportedly threatened to hunt down those who participated in deadly protests earlier this month in which at least 225 people were killed.Witnesses say police visited hospitals looking for those who participated in the violent protests and told them not to protest again or be killed, according to a BBC report.Asel, a protester going by a pseudonym, said she was shot in the protest and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Kazakhstan’s biggest city Almaty when uniformed men visited every ward looking for protesters.“One of them shouted, ‘if you go out to protest again, we will kill...
PROTESTS
AFP

Tear gas fired at Sudan protesters rallying against post-coup killings

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Thursday at protesters rallying against the killing of dozens in a post-coup crackdown, as US diplomats pressed for an end to the violence. In a tactic used repeatedly, security forces fired tear gas at protesters who rallied in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, according to witnesses. 
PROTESTS
wjol.com

Activists Protest Release Of Ex-Police Officer Jailed For Death Of Laquan McDonald

(Chicago Police Department via AP, File) Some Chicago activists are protesting the early release of convicted former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke. The group is calling for a citywide shutdown of the CTA until its demands for the city’s top federal prosecutor are met. Van Dyke, who was sentenced to more than six years for the 2014shooting death of Laquan McDonald, is expected to be released on February 3. Activists are calling for the feds to federally charge the ex-cop.
CHICAGO, IL
senadoelapr.org

British trans activists protest outside BBC against transphobic coverage

LONDON – One of the most difficult annual rituals for some members of the LGBTQ + community are probably the celebrations around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as many gay people have no families to return to their homes and , therefore, they can be very lonely. Understanding this...
SOCIETY
The Independent

French cannibal who ate victim with white beans attacks again after escape from custody

An infamous French cannibal who murdered a farmer before cooking his heart and tongue with white beans briefly escaped from custody and attacked a woman.Jeremy Rimbaud, a 34-year-old who served as a soldier in Afghanistan, grabbed his latest unnamed victim in Toulouse on Wednesday.“She was absolutely terrified,” said an investigating source. “The lady was out walking her dog close to the centre of the city when Rimbaud struck.“He punched her in the back of the head and then hit her with a stick, before passers-by intervened, and chased him off. It was only later that she was told that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY

