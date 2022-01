It is not an uncommon scenario where while working on an application, Microsoft Word or Excel, you have to visit a link that is embedded in the document. If you don’t have any settings in place, every time you click on a hyperlink, a prompt asks you which browser you want to open it in. These prompts can be annoying if you find yourself using hyperlinks on a regular basis, in which case it is best that you set up apps to open them in your default browser. Today, we will be discussing how you can open hyperlinks in your default browser from one of the apps that use hyperlinks very often, Excel.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO