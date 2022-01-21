Will Hall’s mission to sign Mississippi players
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – For the past year Southern Miss has signed many Mississippi football players.
In 13 months, USM has signed 36 players who played high school in the Magnolia state.
Will Hall says its important to recruit your area first before expanding to fill holes.
