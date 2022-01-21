ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok is thinking about letting its creators charge subscription fees

By Kim Lyons
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok confirmed Thursday that it is testing support for paid subscriptions, paving the way for creators on the short form video platform to charge for their content. First reported by The Information, the company didn’t share details about when it might roll out to creators, how many creators are currently testing...

