Baltimore County, MD

Weather Whiplash: Winter Weather Still Threatens Road Conditions

By Ava-joye Burnett
 2 days ago

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland woke up to snow Thursday morning. The forecast was enough of a concern that some school districts had to cancel classes.

“My kids are home right now,” Anthonia Ogbuka of Baltimore County told WJZ reporter Ava-joye Burnett. “I received a call around 7:14 this morning that the schools are closed.”

A few hours into the day, the weather started to shift. Snowfall in localities like Carroll and Baltimore counties ended before noon and the sun appeared, but temperatures also started to fall.

“Here we go again, welcome to Maryland,” Bryan Griffith of Carroll County said, referring to Maryland’s weather patterns and its tendency to change rapidly.

But state highway officials say Maryland is not out of the woods yet. Moisture anywhere from droplets on a tree branch to water in potholes could freeze and as the temperatures plummet into the teens Thursday night, conditions could become dangerous for drivers.

“Ice—it’s nobody’s friend, it’s very dangerous,” Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the State Highway Administration, said. “You could be driving along and you are fine and then hit one little section of ice.”

Gischlar said crews will be out monitoring road conditions with high-tech devices that are on their trucks. But if you don’t have to get out and drive, it’s best to stay inside.

“Be very careful out there,” says Gischlar. “If you do see something on the roadway that appears to be wet that could be black ice.”

Maryland Weather: Alert Day In Effect For This Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frigid would be the best word to sum up our Friday. Your First Alert Weather Team issued an Alert Day for the dangerous cold we’ll be dealing with all day. Arctic air settled in early Friday morning as wind chills hovered in the single digits during rush hour. Temperatures were in the mid to upper teens, but it felt like 1-8° throughout much of Maryland. BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport bottomed out with a bone-chilling wind chill of 4°. That’s why bundling up is especially important Friday because it will be miserably cold outside. We’ll top out in the upper 20s, but the brisk north...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Weather: A Cold End To The Workweek, With A Winter Weather Advisory In Place For The Lower Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a cold end to the workweek in central Maryland, and even a slight wind made it feel much colder than the thermometer reading. Temperatures didn’t make it out of the 20s all day, and it felt like the single digits as we woke up this morning. The cold continues, and some folks on the Eastern Shore will deal with accumulating snow on Friday night. Wind chills will fall into the single digits once again — however, we did not issue a WJZ Alert Day for Saturday, simply because kids will not be waiting at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Weather: It’s A Warm Wednesday, But Winter Weather Isn’t Far Behind

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re looking at a comfortable reset from the wintry mess of earlier this week. Temperatures climb to near 50 ahead of our next brush with rain and snow. The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” for Thursday in anticipation of this winter weather. The timing of the rain and transition to snow is forecast to happen as many of us will be heading to work Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area from Wednesday night through midday Thursday, citing rain that will move in and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Environmental Officials Issue Emergency Order For Potomac River Following Sewage Overflow

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued an emergency order to close off a portion of the Potomac River near the Virginia shoreline to shellfish harvesting following a sewage overflow. The department issued the order today. It applies to the Potomac River but does not extend to the Maryland shoreline, authorities said. Maryland officials are concerned about an area along the west side of the Potomac River and south of U.S. Route 301—at the mouth of the Upper Machodoc Creek in Virginia They decided to close off the area to oyster and shellfish harvesting after Virginia health officials reached...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Weather: A Brief Thaw Wednesday Before Snow Moves In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant day is in store Wednesday as temperatures briefly thaw in the upper 40s by the afternoon. The thaw will be short-lived as another Arctic front moves east. Much of Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase at night and it’s possible that a few rain showers break out during the evening and continue during the first half of the night. As Arctic air rushes in, rain will quickly change to wet snow and this will happen by sunrise Thursday, if not earlier. We are not expecting significant accumulations with this event, it is the timing during the morning...
MARYLAND STATE
Here’s How To Prevent The Cold Snap From Freezing Your Pipes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The forecast is calling for freezing cold temperatures, and everyone is preparing. “I hate it,” said Debbie Barr of Baltimore City. “Every day I wake up and I think is it March yet? Is the sun going to be up is it going to be warm?” “I’m working for 12 hours tomorrow so it’s going to hit hard,” said Baltimore resident Danny Priego. This weekend, temperatures are expected to drop to the teens. But tonight with blistering wind chills, it will feel more like we’re in the single digits And fire officials say: don’t let this cold snap snap your pipes. “The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Declares Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert For Thursday Through Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa on Wednesday declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert from Thursday evening to Saturday morning, when temperatures will feel like the single digits with the wind chill. “I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Dzirasa. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.” The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day”...
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Card Shows Maryland Is Unprepared For Damage Inflicted By Climate Change

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Maryland has inadequate climate change data, which prevents it from properly offsetting the negative impact storm surges, stormwater runoff and heavy rains have on its coastal residents, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science has found. Center for Environmental Science staff pointed out these shortcomings on Friday in what environmentalists described as a first-of-its-kind report card, which provides a snapshot of the risks that Maryland’s coastal counties face and establishes a blueprint for measuring progress down the road. The 12-page report card examined the state’s preparation for threats posed by climate change, giving Maryland a B- grade for...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Officials Look To Reduce Use Of Salt On Roads

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a delicate balance of safety and environmental awareness—treating the roads with enough ice-melting salt to make sure they’re safe to drive, while minimizing the impact on our environment. Too much salt can be detrimental to our waterways. It can damage vegetation and marine life and even contaminate drinking water. In recent years, the Maryland Department of Environment with both state and local agencies to develop ways they can reduce the amount of salt they use. “The more we track and hear from others, the more we realize too much salt is a bad thing,” Maryland Environmental Secretary Ben...
MARYLAND STATE
COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Fall To 2,746 & Positivity Rate Hits 17.14%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than 2,700 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 as hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate continue to fade, according to data released Friday by the Maryland Department of Health. But even as those key metrics fade from peak levels recorded earlier this month, Gov. Larry Hogan and healthcare leaders are warning Marylanders not to let their guards down, with Hogan saying Thursday that “we’re not out of the woods.” Hospitalizations fell to 2,746, decreasing by 237 over the past 24 hours and down from a Jan. 11 peak of 3,462 patients. The positivity rate, which flirted with...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Man Found Dead With Over 100 Snakes In His Home

POMFRET, Md. (WJZ) — More than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes were found in the home of a Charles County man found dead Wednesday, Maryland State Police said. Officers conducted a wellness check at the home around 6 p.m. at a home on the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret. A neighbor told police they went to check on the 49-year-old man after not seeing for more than a day, and found him lying on the floor, unconscious. EMS forced entry through the front door of the house, and the man was pronounced dead. Police said there are no signs of foul play in the man’s death. The snakes were of different varieties and “in tanks situated on racks,” police said. Police said Charles County Animal Control is coordinating rescue efforts for the reptiles with assistance from experts from North Carolina and Virginia.
POMFRET, MD
Gas Line Struck In Downtown Baltimore, Fire Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews with Baltimore Gas & Electric have stopped a gas leak about an hour after workers struck a high-pressure natural gas line in the unit block of E. Baltimore Street, according to Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734. Buildings near the leak were being ventilated, the union said. ⚠️STRUCK GAS LINE U/D⚠️unit blk E Baltimore St 21202#Downtown @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC@MyBGE has stopped the leak. Buildings are being ventilated. #BMORESBravest are also checking @mtamaryland Charles Center West Subway Station for a reported natural gas odor. pic.twitter.com/fsKJzNdo6r — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 19, 2022 About 3:08 p.m., the union tweeted about the leak,...
BALTIMORE, MD
