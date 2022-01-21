Weather Whiplash: Winter Weather Still Threatens Road Conditions

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland woke up to snow Thursday morning. The forecast was enough of a concern that some school districts had to cancel classes.

“My kids are home right now,” Anthonia Ogbuka of Baltimore County told WJZ reporter Ava-joye Burnett. “I received a call around 7:14 this morning that the schools are closed.”

A few hours into the day, the weather started to shift. Snowfall in localities like Carroll and Baltimore counties ended before noon and the sun appeared, but temperatures also started to fall.

“Here we go again, welcome to Maryland,” Bryan Griffith of Carroll County said, referring to Maryland’s weather patterns and its tendency to change rapidly.

But state highway officials say Maryland is not out of the woods yet. Moisture anywhere from droplets on a tree branch to water in potholes could freeze and as the temperatures plummet into the teens Thursday night, conditions could become dangerous for drivers.

“Ice—it’s nobody’s friend, it’s very dangerous,” Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the State Highway Administration, said. “You could be driving along and you are fine and then hit one little section of ice.”

Gischlar said crews will be out monitoring road conditions with high-tech devices that are on their trucks. But if you don’t have to get out and drive, it’s best to stay inside.

“Be very careful out there,” says Gischlar. “If you do see something on the roadway that appears to be wet that could be black ice.”