ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Immpact Bio raises $111M to advance CAR T platform

By Michael Fitzhugh
bioworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancer therapy developer Immpact Bio USA Inc. has raised $111 million to further its "logic gate"-based CAR T-cell...

www.bioworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedCity News

ImmPACT Bio reels in $111M to prevent tumor escape with novel cell therapies

Cell therapies zero in on cancer cells, but tumors can still find ways to evade such targeted approaches. ImmPACT Bio’s cell therapies are designed to prevent tumor escape and the clinical-stage biotech has raised $111 million to advance their development. The Series B round of financing announced Thursday was...
CAMARILLO, CA
pulse2.com

Contract Automation Platform Company Juro Raises $23 Million

Juro recently announced it raised $23 million in Series B funding. These are the details. Contract automation platform company Juro recently announced it has raised $23 million in Series B funding, increasing its market valuation by more than 5 times. Eight Roads led the funding round. And Juro is now used in over 85 countries and by 6,000 companies including Deliveroo, Cazoo, Trustpilot and TheRealReal.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

B2B data platform Ocean.io raises $7M to help enterprises sell more

Copenhagen-based Ocean.io, a martech startup that leverages AI to help enterprises find the right business targets, today announced it has raised $7 million from Peak Investments and existing investors. The company plans to use the capital to build strong thought leadership and expand its presence in existing and new markets.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#Immpact Bio Usa Inc
Healthline

In Search of the Highest A1C in Diabetes History

Every 3 months, or whenever we get around to it, those of us with diabetes find ourselves getting that all-important A1C lab test that gauges how we’re managing our blood sugar levels over time. This can be a lot of pressure, especially when we’ve put in a whole bunch of work in hopes of seeing some improvement.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
bioworld.com

Small molecule improves AD neuropathology in mice

A novel dual-action small molecule developed by a team led by scientists at Kyungpook National University (KNU) in Daegu, South Korea, has been shown to improve the neuropathological features of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in mice, the authors reported in the Jan. 18, 2022, edition of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Week In Review: Mabwell Bio Raises $547 Million In Shanghai STAR IPO

Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience, a clinical-stage antibody developer with 15 assets in its pipeline, completed a $547 million IPO on Shanghai's STAR Board. Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience (SHA: 688062) completed a $547 million IPO on Shanghai's STAR Board. Established in 2017, Mabwell is a clinical-stage antibody developer with 15 assets in its pipeline: three are in BLA stage, three in pivotal trials and six in Phase I/II trials. The company's lead candidates are biosimilars. It develops therapies for indications in auto-immune diseases, oncology, metabolic disorders, ophthalmologic diseases and infectious diseases. The company has a wholly-owned US subsidiary, Mabwell Therapeutics, in San Diego. Mabwell's shares have fallen 22% below their IPO price.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Associated With Increased Risk of Carditis (Heart Inflammation)

Despite low absolute risk, Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine associated with increased risk of carditis. Markedly increased risk in adolescents after 2nd dose may warrant refined vaccination strategies. A case-control study found that despite low absolute risk, there is an increased relative risk of carditis associated with BNT162b2 (commonly-known as Pfizer/BioNTech...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Lower drug prices are a priority for Canadians, but not for the federal government

Once again, the federal minister of health has postponed changes to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) regulations for another six months until July 1, 2022. The excuse is that bringing the amendments into force during the COVID-19 pandemic requires preparedness and consultation and the government needs to further engage stakeholders — the pharmaceutical industry and its allies. The process of changing the regulations started in June 2016 when the PMPRB released a public discussion paper. Changes were necessary because of the high cost of drugs in Canada: The PMPRB reported in 2019 that only the United States, Switzerland and...
HEALTH
VentureBeat

Lacework hires Facebook VP of engineering to advance cloud security platform

Lacework, developer of a data-driven cloud security platform that has seen rapid growth in the market, disclosed that Facebook vice president of engineering Arash Nikkar has joined the company. Nikkar had previously been with Facebook since 2013, and he started with Lacework last fall as the company’s vice president of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy