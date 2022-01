A smuggling attempt was stopped Wednesday near Humboldt, Minnesota. While five people were rescued, four people died, of whom two were children. A Border Patrol agent, assigned to the Pembina Station, stopped a vehicle driven by a U.S. citizen, on Minnesota Highway 75, near Humboldt at approximately 9:15 a.m. The agent said the two passengers […]

