ColumbusBlack is back again LIVE with an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW on #tbt Support Black Business Series. Our special guest will be the CEO of Jordan Hospitality Group (JHG), Ron Jordan. JHG and Mr. Jordan are on a mission to be one of the exceptional players in experiential dining. More than just building restaurants, they are creating experiences that thrill guests and leave them ordering another round, tasting their way through their menus, inviting friends, and joining them time and time again. We will talk exclusively with Ron Jordan TODAY, Thursday January 20th at 6:30pm via Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

DUBLIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO