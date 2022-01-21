ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Junction, MO

Carthage, Carl Junction girls advance to Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament semifinals

By Shea Schrader
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTJX9_0drT3wmO00

PITTSBURG, Kan– The 2022 Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament kicked off on Thursday, with several local teams facing off in the opening round of play.

The Carthage girls faced Cassville for their first matchup. After holding a commanding 32-16 lead at halftime, the Tigers were able to fend off the Wildcats for a 63-29 win.

The #5 Carl Junction girls faced host team Pittsburg in the opening round as well, and showed similar dominance to Carthage. The Bulldogs held the Purple Dragons to just nine points in the first half alone, and continued their overwhelming play to win 57-27.

Carthage and Carl Junction will face each other in the semifinal round of the tournament on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. in the main gym at Pittsburg High School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Carthage, MO
Basketball
Carthage, MO
Education
City
Carl Junction, MO
City
Cassville, MO
Carl Junction, MO
Basketball
City
Pittsburg, MO
Carl Junction, MO
Sports
Carthage, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
Carl Junction, MO
Education
Four States Home Page

Tony Dubray Classic boys basketball tournament Day 1 results

LIBERAL, MO. — The 49th annual Tony Dubray boy’s basketball tournament kicked off on Tuesday. Here are the results from day one. Pierce City – 46, Thomas Jefferson 68 Galena – 95, Northeast Vernon County 28 St. Mary’s Colgan – 65, Bronaugh 27 Northeast-Arma 48, Liberal 58 The boys tournament will continue on Thursday with […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Missouri Southern comes up short against Emporia State

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team came out on a mission to bounce back after Thursday’s loss to Washburn. However, that would be no easy task as The Lions hosted Emporia State. Southern kept it close through the entire first half, but the Hornets were able to gain the upper hand in […]
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Tournament#Highschool#Tigers#Pittsburg High School#Nexstar Media Inc
Four States Home Page

Joplin girls fall to Branson, boys roll past Pirates

The Joplin boys and girls basketball teams continued conference play Friday evening welcoming Branson to Kaminsky Gymnasium. The Lady Eagles fell to the Pirates 50-46, while the boys team cruised to a win over Branson 79-58. The boys team will next play in the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament Jan 20-22. The Lady Eagles Hillcrest on […]
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Four States Home Page

Within the ashes full of memories, a wedding ring is found

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s all thanks to some volunteers working to clear burned cars in areas impacted by the recent Colorado wildfires. Time is ticking. In just days, crews will begin removing debris from properties left devastated by the Marshall Fire. It is why Karla Bennet was so glad to have help from Samaritan’s […]
ADVOCACY
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

927
Followers
2K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy