Carthage, Carl Junction girls advance to Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament semifinals

PITTSBURG, Kan– The 2022 Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament kicked off on Thursday, with several local teams facing off in the opening round of play.

The Carthage girls faced Cassville for their first matchup. After holding a commanding 32-16 lead at halftime, the Tigers were able to fend off the Wildcats for a 63-29 win.

The #5 Carl Junction girls faced host team Pittsburg in the opening round as well, and showed similar dominance to Carthage. The Bulldogs held the Purple Dragons to just nine points in the first half alone, and continued their overwhelming play to win 57-27.

Carthage and Carl Junction will face each other in the semifinal round of the tournament on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. in the main gym at Pittsburg High School.

