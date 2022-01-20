ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A simple chicken taco salad in a tortilla bowl

cityline.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Stefano Faita’s simply delicious taco bowls you can...

www.cityline.tv

Taste Of Home

How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi

Plump, succulent shrimp…al dente pasta twirled around a fork…creamy garlic sauce dripping from crisp asparagus pieces and juicy tomatoes. You’re not dreaming. You’re not at a fancy bistro. You’re at home enjoying a homemade helping of Olive Garden shrimp scampi. This spot-on copycat recipe comes together in under 30 minutes!
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

10 Chicken Liver Recipes for Simple, Inexpensive, and Flavorful Dinners

Chicken livers are a fantastic value. They're full of flavor, too, and absolutely delicious pan-fried for quick, simple dinners. If you're a fan of liver and looking for more inspiration for how to cook chicken livers, you'll love this collection of main dish recipes that showcase them at their best, including southern fried chicken livers, dirty rice, a scrumptious stroganoff made with chicken livers, and much more.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Salad#Tacos#Taco Salad#Tortilla#Beef Or Chicken#Food Drink
The Kitchn

Air Fryer Tortilla Chips

If there’s a more perfect pairing than tortilla chips and dip, I’ve yet to taste it. Restaurant-style chips get their crispy crunch from a deep fryer, but I’ve found a way to turn store-bought corn (or flour) tortillas into chips without all of that oil. The secret? The air fryer. Here’s how to make the very best basketful of fresh chips for dipping.
RECIPES
Mashed

Best Beer Chili Recipe

If you are looking for a delicious and hearty meal to enjoy with a crowd, look no further than this incredible beer chili. This recipe yields 10 servings, and it would be great to make for a game day or a big family event. The hearty chili is filled with ground beef, Italian sausage, veggies, and beans. It also boasts a melody of spices and a can of beer that really elevates its flavor. Imagine yourself snuggled up with the family by the fire, indulging in a bowl of this goodness — dreams do come true!
RECIPES
Mashed

The Big Problem Taco Bell Fans Had With Its Crispy Chicken Wings

On January 12, CNN reported that the limited time for Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Wing promotion would run out within a few hours. Flavored with queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce, the wings were literally intended to spice things. In theory, a use-it-or-lose-it offer like this might improve people's views of Taco Bell's permanent menu. Marketing professor Alexander Chernev explained that "no matter how much you like something, consuming something different increases the enjoyment of what you consumed before." However, the wings apparently left an unpleasant taste in a number of customers' mouths.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

Tinned fish: your easy meal fix

I love all tinned fish , but how can I jazz them up for lunch and dinner?. “Tinned fish is such good stuff,” agrees chef and restaurateur Mitch Tonks, who launched his Rockfish tinned seafood range at the start of January. “We have the obligatory sardines and mackerel, as well as mussels and cuttlefish or squid in ink … I’m a bit of tinned fish fan.” And he’s not alone.
RECIPES
Eater

Comfort Pasta Is Only Three Ingredients Away

It’s hard for me to answer the question “What’s your favorite food?” without any caveats or follow-up inquiries (can it be a list of top five foods instead?), but I can confidently say that pasta is the food that I’m always, unfailingly in the mood for. Though eating pasta is a no-brainer (I truly don’t discriminate between boxed mac ‘n cheese and handmade-from-scratch noodles from a restaurant), making pasta at home has always felt weirdly intimidating and complicated — until now.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

CABBAGE AND SMOKED SAUSAGE

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Cabbage and Smoked Sausage from My Productive Backyard. Our other featured recipes include: Cake Mix Waffles from Dance Around the Kitchen, Mexican Ground Beef Casserole from Back To My Southern Roots and Mandy is sharing her recipe for Shrimp Delicate!
THEATER & DANCE
scoopotp.com

Chicken Salad Chick Free Scoop

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is thanking loyal patrons for their continued support with its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 20. Each guest who places an order online through the website, Cravings Credits app, DoorDash, UberEats or visits a participating Atlanta-area restaurant will receive a FREE scoop of Classic Carol, while supplies last.* This special treat is available to all guests, via drive-thru, curbside pickup, delivery, carryout or dine-in.
ATLANTA, GA
The Kitchn

15-Minute Lemon Butter Sauce

With lemon butter sauce in the repertoire, dinner will never be lacking in flavor. It’s the kind of finish that transforms any cooked protein or side into an interesting meal, regardless of how it was prepared. French in origin, the key to the rich, silky texture of this minimal-ingredient, 10-minute sauce is butter, and the key to its irresistible tanginess is lemon.
RECIPES
theleangreenbean.com

Simple Chicken Marinade for Meal Prep

This simple chicken marinade for meal prep will quickly become a favorite. Easy and flavorful, perfect for batch-cooking chicken to enjoy all week long. Today I’m sharing one of my go-to food prep items. This simple chicken marinade for meal prep is one that I use weekly because it’s a quick and easy way to prep a batch of chicken that I can then use all week long.
RECIPES
The Spokesman-Review

Chicken soup recipe brings ginger, turmeric to classic warming bowl

The chicken soup I grew up eating, the Jewish penicillin my grandmother and generations before her made, is such a part of who I am, I cook it from deeply ingrained memory, and I make it often. But recently, while I was starting to whip up a batch, I had the urge to spike it with a warming tingle of ginger instead of the usual dill. That tweak opened a wide gate, which ultimately led to this deeply delicious, nutritious recipe my grandmother would have found totally unfamiliar.
RECIPES
Mashed

Steak In Red Wine Sauce Recipe

One of the best drink pairings for a delicious steak is a nice glass of red wine. The wine helps to draw even more flavor out of the meat with every sip, making the two a wonderful complement for each other, providing great balance. While pouring a glass of wine...
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Alex Drummond Shared the 'Super Easy' Side Dish She Makes Every Week

When it comes to home cooking, Alex Drummond definitely takes after her mother!. The Pioneer Woman's oldest daughter has been very busy in the kitchen lately, whipping up everything you could imagine: homemade salsa, tortilla soup, sweet potato fries, and more. At the start of the new year, Alex and her husband Mauricio decided to focus on eating healthier, so they've been spending more time meal prepping together. And you know what? They make a great team!
RECIPES
Columbian

Miso adds richness to chicken salad

The shortcut to a tastier salad does not reside in those plastic premixed bottles. Oil and vinegar work in a pinch, but at Milk Street we’ve discovered a world of simple salad dressings that go well beyond the basic vinaigrette. In Japan, savory miso forms the base of many...
RECIPES

