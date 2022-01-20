A simple chicken taco salad in a tortilla bowl

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is thanking loyal patrons for their continued support with its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 20. Each guest who places an order online through the website, Cravings Credits app, DoorDash, UberEats or visits a participating Atlanta-area restaurant will receive a FREE scoop of Classic Carol, while supplies last.* This special treat is available to all guests, via drive-thru, curbside pickup, delivery, carryout or dine-in.
