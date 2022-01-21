ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

UAFS returns to in-person classes on January 24

By Justin Trobaugh
 2 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In-person classes will start back up for the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith campus on January 24.

The university says everyone will have to wear a mask at all times in all indoor spaces.

KNWA Today: UAFS honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through week-long events

For the rest of this week, professors will be required to give students the option of remaining online.

