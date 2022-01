The Mid-Prairie School Board approved a funding request for their At-Risk/Dropout Prevention Program during their regular meeting on January 10th. Superintendent Mark Schneider presented the board with the resolution to approve a School Budget Review Committee request for Modified Supplemental Aid for the At Risk and Dropout Prevention program for the 2022-2023 school year. The board approved a request of $254,665 with the district providing a 25% local match of $84,888. According to the Iowa Department of Education, the district can use the funding to support programs that help keep kids in school and help them progress and complete their schooling. Schneider says that for Mid-Prairie, these funds go towards supporting the Alternative Learning Center and providing counselor support in district buildings.

