UNM unveils Adobe Creative Commons

Fourth grade students in Kathleen Demet’s social studies class at Botetourt Elementary have been researching Virginia historical characters during the second quarter of the school year. They have been creating essays, drawing pictures, making picture frames and creating an artifact for each one or their characters. Students culminated the project by showcasing their work in a Living Wax Museum. They will be able to preserve their work and share it with their families. This project was made possible by a donation from the Delta Kappa Gammas. Some of the participating students include, from left, Joseph Hill, Triston VanHoudt, Maverick Elston, Brayden Mikkelson, Brianna Stately, Keilani Thompson, Olivia Moore, Reese Walker, Layla Moore and Isabella Hardwick.
