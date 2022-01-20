UNM unveils Adobe Creative Commons

Available on Adobe Stock, this resume cover letter and portfolio template for Adobe InDesign comes with eight customizable pages. Graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @Afahmy created this easy-to-use resume cover letter and portfolio template. Equipped with dark purple elements and eight fully customizable pages, this Adobe InDesign file will help you to promote yourself or find a new creative job if needed. As mentioned before, the template is fully customizable in Adobe InDesign. All the sample texts are for display only. They may not be included in the end-use. With just a few simple clicks, you can add your own text, graphics, or images. This template really helps to stand out from the crowd of competitors. It’s basically both a resume and portfolio template.

