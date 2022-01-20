ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNM unveils Adobe Creative Commons

By Hope Munoz
unm.edu
 4 days ago

In 2019, The University of New Mexico announced it was teaming up with Adobe to make UNM an Adobe Creative Campus. Using that partnership as a springboard, UNM has created an Adobe Creative Commons where students, faculty, and staff have technological resources available to inspire their next creative idea....

news.unm.edu

unm.edu

IN THIS ARTICLE
