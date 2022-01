Some big changes to Maine's any-deer harvest are being discussed. Among those changes is a proposed fee for antlerless tags. No trades and a fee for doe tags. Those are some of the big changes that could be coming down the line for the Maine deer harvest. This week, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife discussed the proposed changes in a work session that was streamed online. To be clear this is not law, only proposed changes. The public will have a comment period on the changes.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO