TV Series

Netflix Orders Second Season of Runaway Hit ‘Squid Game’

By Blake Montgomery
 2 days ago
Netflix announced Thursday that it had ordered the production of a second season of the massive South Korean hit Squid Game, which depicts a series of children’s...

Deadline

‘Judy Justice’ Gavels Return Date On Amazon’s IMDb TV, Along With Free, 24-7 Streaming Channel Dedicated To The Series

Judy Justice, the recently launched IMDb TV series starring Judge Judy Sheindlin, will return January 24 with new weekday episodes. In addition to announcing the date, Amazon-owned IMDb TV also said it is launching a 24-7 streaming channel dedicated to the show, enabling viewers to dip into it anytime. Sheindlin embarked on a new career chapter last November with Amazon after a 25-year relationship with CBS Media Ventures came to a disharmonious end. (In an interview last June with The Wall Street Journal, Sheindlin said what had been a “nice marriage” was headed toward a “Bill and Melinda Gates divorce.”) The new...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Sarandos
AFP

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix on Thursday reported cooling subscriber growth as fierce competition and the pandemic weigh heavy despite hits like "Squid Game" and "Money Heist." The streaming service ended the year with 221.8 million subscribers, just below target, after booming during coronavirus lockdowns that kept people at home and on the platform. Things are not looking better for the first quarter of 2022, with the Netflix earnings report saying the firm expected to only add some 2.5 million subscribers. The market punishment was immediate, with shares of the California streaming giant losing some 20 percent in after-hours trading.
BUSINESS
IndieWire

‘As We See It’ Review: Amazon Prime Drama Has Strong Cast but Dated Representation

There’s a term I use regarding disability in media called “caretaker entertainment.” It’s generally in reference to a show or movie where the viewpoints of nurses, parents, siblings, and other caretakers are prioritized and utilized as a means of accessing entry to the otherwise opaque world of the disabled. It’s also a means of prioritizing creative’s stories who maybe aren’t disabled, but have experience living with those who are. “As We See It” follows three twenty-somethings living on the spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman) is a highly intelligent web designer struggling for financially stability after his father (Joe Mantegna) reveals he has...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hawkeye’ Hits Series High in Streaming Rankings for Finale Week

The finale of Hawkeye on Disney+ helped drive the show’s biggest viewing tally in the week of Dec. 20-26. Netflix’s The Witcher, meanwhile, grew in the week after its second season premiered and remained far and away the most watched title in Nielsen’s streaming rankings. Hawkeye recorded 938 million minutes of viewing time during Christmas week, the best tally of its run on Disney+ — beating out the 853 million minutes for its two-episode premiere a month earlier. It was up about 62 percent from the previous week and tied for second place among original series with Emily in Paris, whose...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Execs Play It Cool After Stock Plunges On Slower Sub Growth: “It’s Not A Straight Line. We Are Just Staying Calm”

The Netflix team played it cool Thursday as CFO Spencer Neumann attempted to reassure Wall Street that “there’s no structural change in the business that we see.” The company’s shares had plunged 20% in after-hours trading earlier Thursday, pulling media stocker down. Execs speaking on a post-earnings video Q&A shrugged off the slower than anticipated subscriber growth that triggered the drop, saying they can’t explain it but it’s no flashing red light. Fourth numbers were good with a small miss on subs but a bigger slowdown  anticipated for the current first quarter (2.5 million net adds) that fell short of Wall Street...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Stock Gets Pummeled, Closing At Lowest Level Since April 2020 After Disappointing Earnings & Wall Street Downgrades – Update

UPDATED with closing price: Netflix stock, which went into Friday’s Nasdaq session already down 16% in 2022 to date, plunged 22% today alone on waves of selling and disenchantment. After crawling up from an intraday low of $380 in the opening hour, it finished today at $397.50, its worst closing price since April 2020. Trading volume was almost 20 times normal levels. The rout followed a fourth-quarter earnings report that disappointed many Wall Street analysts and investors and triggered a larger debate about the outlook for streaming in general. While the company missed its fourth-quarter target for subscribers by just 200,000 (8.3 million...
STOCKS
Variety

Nielsen Ratings: ‘Daredevil’ Blazes Hot Again on Netflix Following ‘Hawkeye’ Kingpin Reveal

“Daredevil” is done hiding in Hell’s Kitchen and is back on your screen. The gritty series about Marvel’s blind crimefighter and attorney, Matt Murdock, is blazing hot again on Netflix more than three years after its Season 3 finale. It landed in eighth place on Nielsen’s SVOD Top 10 list for original programs the week of Dec. 20-26, and the timing isn’t coincidental. Star Charlie Cox makes a cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which debuted the weekend prior, and his arch-nemesis, Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) was unveiled as an integral part of Disney Plus’ “Hawkeye” storyline that week. The collision of the...
TV SERIES
KTLA

Netflix stock plunges as worries deepen over subscriber growth

Netflix delivered its latest quarter of disappointing subscriber growth during the final three months of last year, a trend that management foresees continuing into the new year as tougher competition is undercutting the video streaming leader. The Los Gatos, California, company added 8.3 million worldwide subscribers during the October-December period, about 200,000 fewer than management […]
LOS GATOS, CA
Variety

Sundance Horror Film ‘Speak No Evil’ Acquired by AMC Networks’ Shudder (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired rights to psychological horror “Speak No Evil” ahead of its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Playing in the Sundance Midnight section, “Speak No Evil” is written and directed by Christian Tafdrup (“A Horrible Woman”) and is set for release in North America, the U.K. and Ireland in late 2022. “ ‘Speak No Evil’ is a bold entry into the genre for writer/director Christian Tafdrup that expertly blends terror, humor and the mundanities of human interaction,” said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. “We can’t...
MOVIES
Variety

Prime Video Spain Executives María José Rodríguez, Koro Castellano Outline Streamers’ Original Drama Production Plans

Prime Video had big plans for its original programming in 2020, with several major scripted projects leaving development and going into production. As was the case in most of the world, however, COVID-19 threw a wrench in the streamer’s plans and forced the company to focus its efforts in other areas for a time, notably in sports documentaries and unscripted series. Now, with best practices established for safe shooting and work back in full swing, the streamer has big plans for its 2022 scripted content lineup and beyond, outlined at an in-person presentation in Madrid last week. After the presentation, Maria José...
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Netflix is making sequels to two of the best animated movies of the 2000s

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more One of many reasons that people love Netflix is that the streaming service revives beloved properties. Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls, Queer Eye — these shows and several more got a new lease on life because of Netflix. Some have been more successful than others, but Netflix is always on the lookout for dormant franchises to resurrect. Speaking of which, this week, Netflix announced a partnership with the animation studio Aardman on two new projects. Netflix will be the exclusive home of the sequel to...
TV & VIDEOS
