Jacksonville, FL

American Red Cross assisting over a dozen Jacksonville residents displaced after fire

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
(filo/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping over a dozen Jacksonville residents who were displaced after a multi-unit fire broke out.

The fire happened in the 7000 block of Kona Avenue on Thursday.

The Red Cross is providing the residents food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

To prevent fires in your own home, the Red Cross reminds people to check their smoke alarms every month and practice their home fire escape plan at least twice a year.

Visit www.redcross.org for more information, including how to help.

