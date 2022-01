In the early days of the pandemic, top UCSF doctor Bob Wachter took to Twitter with a simple goal: tell the world what was actually happening in his hospital. He has since become a consistent and well-regarded voice of reason about COVID-19. On Twitter, where he has nearly 250,000 followers, he posts hospital statistics, opinions and snapshots of his life, not just as a hospital doctor but as a well-informed citizen living through a pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO