When storms come, people get ready. But let's be honest..when we hear that there's going to be a storm, Buffalonians prepare a little differently. Everyone knows what to do when a storm is going to come to their town. People who deal with hurricanes know to board up the windows and get sandbags in place. If it's a tornado, they know to put away things that could fly around in their yard and get to the basement. But when it comes to snow, some people deal with it differently.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO