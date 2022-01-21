ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychological morbidity following spinal cord injury and among those without spinal cord injury: the impact of chronic centralized and neuropathic pain

By Mark D. Peterson
Cover picture for the articleLongitudinal cohort study of privately insured beneficiaries with and without traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI). Compare the incidence of and adjusted hazards for psychological morbidities among adults with and without traumatic SCI, and examine the effect of chronic centralized and neuropathic pain on outcomes. Setting. Privately insured beneficiaries were...

