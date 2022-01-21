KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday January 20th

Frigid across the Concho Valley temperatures only stayed in the 30s for the afternoon. Some patchy snow showers moved through the southern parts of the viewing area. Snow flurries reported in Sonora, Ozona, and Junctions as the increased moisture stayed closer to I-10. Cloud coverage has mostly cloudy throughout the majority of the region.

Tonight, overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s and wind chill values could fall even further into the teens and single digits. Clouds will begin to dissipate through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning.

Friday, temperatures will begin to rebound into the upper 40s and lower 50s for afternoon highs. Skies will continue to clear out with partly cloudy skies for the area. Fairly close to average temperatures for both the afternoon highs and overnight lows, those more normal temperatures will persist into the weekend.

Next week, another push of moisture from the west and southwest will move across the Concho Valley increase rain chances slightly for Monday as we start off the work week.

