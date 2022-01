THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Tragedy at a Triad nursing home. Thomasville police said they found two people dead at an understaffed facility during the winter storm on Sunday. Police said just three staff members were caring for 98 residents at Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center when they did a welfare check on the facility. Two residents were found dead and two more were taken to area hospitals. On Thursday, investigators said one patient is scheduled to be released and will be going to a different assisted living center. They said the other patient remains in critical condition in the ICU.

THOMASVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO