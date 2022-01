Dear Vix, I have a good job, a lovely flat and a cat I adore. I know – I already sound like a cliche, and that’s the problem – I am one! I hate to admit this because it makes me feel like such a loser, but other than a chat in the street with some of my neighbours, I don’t feel like I have any friends at all – and I have absolutely no idea how to make new ones! How do you make friends when you’re an adult? You can’t just strike up conversation in the local park...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO