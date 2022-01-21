ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna’s Twin Daughters Stella & Estere, 9, Show Off Their Dancing Skills In New Video

By Hattie Lindert
 2 days ago
SplashNews

They’ve got the moves! Madonna’s twin girls Stella and Estere, 9, showed off their freestyle dance skills in a new video shared by the pop icon on Instagram.

Work it, indeed! Madonna‘s twin daughters Stella and Estere, 9, showed their incredible freestyle skills in a new video shared by Madonna, 63, to Instagram on Thursday, January 20. In the clip, Stella and Estere hype each other up and show off their slick dance moves to Missy Elliot‘s “Pass That Dutch.” Wearing baggy graphic t-shirts, leggings, and Nike sneakers, the girls embody hip-hop swagger as they create their own choreography to the classic track. Madonna tagged Missy Elliott in her caption, writing “Get your Freestyle on……..”

Stella and Estere are the youngest children in Madonna’s big, blended family of six kids. Their older siblings include model Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocco Ritchie, 21, (whose father is director Guy Ritchie, 53), David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and of course, Stella & Estere. Madonna recently shared rare photos of the family all together on vacation in Switzerland. She also shared another heartwarming video with her twin daughters from the same vacation, where the trio sang together in the car on the way to a rustic cabin.

Madonna, 63, shared a sweet photo of her twin daughters Stella & Estere, 9, showing off their dance moves. Pictured: Madonna with the girls after touching down at JFK Airport. (SplashNews)

Recently, Madonna has also been caught on camera spending plenty of time with actress Julia Fox, 31, placing herself in the orbit of the brunette bombshells whirlwind romance with rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), 44. But Julia’s relationship with the Material Girl goes back further than her and Kanye’s fling. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that Julia and Madonna have been in contact for a while, discussing potential projects including a new biopic where Julia is set to play actress Debi Mazar, 57, a fact Debi herself called ‘amusing.’

No matter her famous friends, however, Madonna always finds quality time for her family, often accompanied by boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 27. On January 19 she and Ahlamlik bonded with her son David at a dinner out at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood. And in December, the couple celebrated the holidays with David, Mercy James, Stella, and Estere, decorating the Christmas tree together in matching elf onesies. Whether in the studio, out to dinner, in Switzerland, or home for the holidays, Madonna clearly cherishes time with her kids!

