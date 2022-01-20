‘Tremendous Loss’ Violence Prevention Worker Killed In East Baltimore Mass Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A suspect was killed in a shootout with McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday as the deputies were responding to a domestic violence call. Just before 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 200 block of Manchester Lane in Port Barrington, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago. When the deputies arrived, a man began shooting them, and also at a woman who was at the scene. The deputies immediately returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors said the man and woman are husband and wife, who have several children, but the sheriff’s office has yet to confirm that. Detectives spent much of the morning going door-to-door in the neighborhood, and blocked off the street, with a mobile command station set up at the scene. The McHenry County Sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community, calling the situation an isolated incident.

PORT BARRINGTON, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO