Baltimore, MD

‘Tremendous Loss’ Violence Prevention Worker Killed In East Baltimore Mass Shooting

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — A young father who worked for a violence prevention program was among three killed in a mass shooting Wednesday night in East Baltimore. Rapid gunfire that witnesses said sounded like it came from an automatic weapon rang out just before 7:30pm at Monument and Port Streets. In all,...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In West Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Thursday afternoon on North Avenue in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 2:07 p.m. to the 1600 block of West North Avenue, where they found the victim shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Woman Beaten To Death With Pipe Inside Old City Office Building, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a woman was beaten with a pipe and killed inside of an Old City office building Wednesday afternoon. The assault happened inside the Regus shared office space near 3rd and Chestnut Streets around 2:15 p.m. At this hour, police are still interviewing the alleged attacker at police headquarters but say they do expect charges to be filed. Police say a 31-year-old woman sitting at a receptionist desk on the eighth floor of the Regus building was attacked from behind by a man armed with two metal pipes. “The male walked up to her and began hitting her...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KGET

Man killed in east Bakersfield shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man killed in a shooting in east Bakersfield on Sunday has been identified as Fernando R. Bustamenteo of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of Oregon Street and Miller Street for a report of a shooting at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
foxbaltimore.com

3 dead in East Baltimore quadruple shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people have been killed in a quadruple shooting in East Baltimore Wednesday evening. has Eastern District Homicide Investigation. Four people were confirmed shot at East Monument and North Montford streets, at about 7:25 p.m. Police said a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
KVUE

1 killed in apartment shooting on East Riverside Drive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on East Riverside Drive, near East Oltorf Street and Pleasant Valley Road, early Tuesday morning. Police said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. CPR was performed on the victim, but he...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Baltimore

Man, 26, Shot In Attempted Robbery In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was shot early Friday during an attempted robbery in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. About 3:50 a.m., officers were called to a shooting on Woodbourne Avenue near The Alameda, where they found the victim shot in the leg, Baltimore Police said. The 26-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was walking in the area when two people tried to rob him. The victim told police he tried to run away, but after hearing a popping sound, he realized he had been shot. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

McHenry County Deputies Shoot And Kill Suspect While Responding To Domestic Violence Call In Port Barrington

CHICAGO (CBS)– A suspect was killed in a shootout with McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday as the deputies were responding to a domestic violence call. Just before 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 200 block of Manchester Lane in Port Barrington, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago. When the deputies arrived, a man began shooting them, and also at a woman who was at the scene. The deputies immediately returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors said the man and woman are husband and wife, who have several children, but the sheriff’s office has yet to confirm that. Detectives spent much of the morning going door-to-door in the neighborhood, and blocked off the street, with a mobile command station set up at the scene. The McHenry County Sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community, calling the situation an isolated incident.
PORT BARRINGTON, IL
cbslocal.com

2 Dead In Separate Oakland Shootings

OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead in separate shootings this week in Oakland, police said Thursday. The latest shooting occurred just after 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Campbell Street in West Oakland, near Willow Park. Responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Baltimore

Three Men Killed In Separate Shootings In Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were killed in separate shootings on Saturday, Baltimore Police said. The most recent incident took place just after 3:05 p.m. in the 3500 block of Powhatan Avenue. Offices found a man who had been shot several times, police said. The man died at a nearby hospital, police said. Less than an hour earlier, officers found an unresponsive man in a vehicle who had been shot several times in the 2900 block of Allendale Road, police said. That man also died at a nearby hospital, police said. Officers found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that crashed into several parked cars at about 11:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Walther Avenue, police said. They found the injured man after searching the area. He later died at a hospital, authorities said. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Shooting in East Baltimore leaves one dead, 16-year-old wounded

An early Tuesday morning shooting has left one man dead, and a 16-year-old wounded in East Baltimore. According to police, on Jan. 18 around 2:00 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers were sent to the 2000 block of Robb Street to investigate several ShotSpotters alerts. Upon arriving at the location, officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Young Man Injured In Clearview Mall Shooting Wanted By State Police

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for a young man in connection with a shooting earlier this week outside of the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Damian Blystone, 19, is wanted on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, drug possession and gun violations. Police have...
BUTLER, PA

