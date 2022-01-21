ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

Inflation and cold snap affecting crawfish season

By Neale Zeringue
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crawfish prices are anticipated to be overall higher than last year. Inflation is affecting everybody including crawfish farmers who are having to pay more for their fuel, their bait, and their labor. An increased supply should help now that farmers are ramping up their harvests with migrant workers, but colder weather is counteracting that by limiting daily catches.

“You got to make sure you make dollars on it because you don’t want to end up just spinning your wheels out there and wasting money, stated John Sonnier, crawfish farmer and LSU Ag Center research associate.

Sonier has been researching the best ways to farm crawfish for 31 years at the LSU Ag Center Rice Research Station in Crowley. In that time, he’s learned the basics of how to prepare a fertile pond, but also, that Mother Nature has the final say.

According to Sonnier, “You do your best, and you do the same thing the second year, and it changes.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ep4hO_0drT0gnN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fL4GA_0drT0gnN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfxfS_0drT0gnN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JdwO_0drT0gnN00
Sonnier collecting crawfish January 20 at the LSU Ag Center Rice Research Station in Crowley
Red Cross shares winter weather safety tips for at-home or travel

Predicting how to make the most out of the few months mudbugs emerge from the ground has been part of the LSU AgCenter’s job for over 50 years.

“Almost everything about crawfish production,” stated LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant Crawfish Specialist Mark Shirley. “They’ve looked at the types of traps. We used to use pillow traps. We’ve looked at types of baits, vegetation in the ponds, population density, as well as the whole habitat management, and that’s what it takes to grow crawfish.”

Shirley says the crawfish season does best when we have temperatures in the 70s and 80s. He also added the catch typically picks up in January and February once the hatchlings grow to a harvestable size, but it also takes cooperation from the temperature.

“We had good fall growing conditions. Now we’re starting to get winter conditions. That’s going to slow things down a bit. They are a cold-blooded animal, crustacean, that the warmer it is the faster they grow, and conversely the colder it is the smaller they grow and the smaller they move,” Shirley explained.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HUJr_0drT0gnN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sjMFW_0drT0gnN00
Shirley gathering water temperature data from the crawfish pond

Water temperatures lag behind surface temperatures by a couple of days depending on the amount of wind and sunshine. If Spring gets too warm too quickly, it can shorten the season as well. 90-degree temperatures lead to less oxygen in the water, and crawfish burrowing down for next year.

As Sonnier put it, “You can’t make them go to the trap until they’re ready.”

Crawfish spots are opening up across Acadiana, and whether you have had 5 pounds yet or zero, the LSU Ag Center says there will be no shortage of crawfish if you are looking for them and encourage the taste will be worth the price.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crowley, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Louisiana Industry
Crowley, LA
Business
KLFY News 10

Louisiana dog plays with the big canines in Puppy Bowl XVIII

BENTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Meet Birch! This pint-size puppy is participating in Puppy Bowl XVIII. At 4 pounds and 11 weeks old, Birch was the smallest dog on the show. Birch came from Ninna’s Road to Rescue – Benton, Louisiana. The rescue describes Birch this way, “He loves to play hard, but equally loves a […]
BENTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Cold Snap#Crawfish#Inflation#Temperature#Lsu Ag Center#Crowley Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
KLFY News 10

Brown Park could become a super park for sports tournaments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Could Lafayette be getting it’s first super park? Two council members are fighting to make it happen. They say they want to turn Brown Park into a super park, similar to the Broussard Sports Complex. “We have nice facilities and parks in Youngsville, Carencro, Broussard. So why not Lafayette?” Lafayette City […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy