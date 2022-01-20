ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letter: Keep voting in the hands of the people

Citizen Online
 5 days ago

Your publishing of M. Jackie Calmes (Los Angeles Times) opinion in your segment of “MY VIEW” entitled, “Filibuster’s awful history has only gotten worse”. The opinion, yet again, masks the real intent of this left-leaning newspaper to perpetuate the falsehoods around the combined, mis-labeled ‘Freedom to Vote Act’ and ‘Voting Rights...

auburnpub.com

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hudson Star-Observer

Letter: Voting legislation deserves hearing

In America we value our freedom. The freedom to have a say in decisions that impact our lives. It is crucial everyone participates in the voting process to keep our democracy alive and healthy, yet a significant number of states have introduced legislation to limit the ability of citizens to cast their ballots.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Keep fighting for the right to vote

Evers, Goodman, Schwerner, Chaney and many others died fighting for the right to vote. Now those rights are being systematically taken away. Why? Nineteen states, including Iowa, passed laws making it harder to vote -- reducing polling hours and places, reducing early voting, and restraining local officials from sending out absentee ballot request forms to registered voters. Other states (Arizona, Georgia, Texas) went further, passing laws allowing legislatures to overturn the results as counted by local officials. Why now? Is it because of widespread voter fraud? No. All audits have concluded the 2020 election was free and fair with only isolated incidents of voter fraud. Is it because one candidate, despite all evidence, refused to accept defeat? Yes! Our leaders in Washington have a chance to reverse this dangerous trend of taking away the fundamental right to vote. The legislation before the Senate does not interfere with the states’ rights to conduct federal, state and local elections. It establishes reasonable national standards about early voting days, mail-in ballots, etc. It limits partisan gerrymandering. Senators Ernst and Grassley had a chance to stand up and protect our most basic right. Did they? I am afraid not.
ELECTIONS
Pantagraph

LETTER: Voting must be protected from fraud

Joe Biden and his people are now saying that requiring a valid ID at the election site is somehow racist. A valid driver’s license or similar valid picture ID is required to write a check, buy alcohol, buy marijuana, drive a car, cash a check and do many more things in life. Why, according to Biden, are those things not racist, but voting with valid ID proof is?
ELECTIONS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Democracy depends on Blunt and voting rights bills

In honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. In Alabama during the Jim Crow era, multiple unjust voting restrictions were placed on minority citizens in the name of “states’ rights.” Not until passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 were all citizens afforded the opportunity to vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Westerly Sun

Letter: Codify emergency voting policies of 2020

Thanks to the Rhode Island General Assembly, the rules for voting in 2020 changed in response to uncertainty during the pandemic. Emergency measures like expanding vote-by-mail and early in-person voting made voting safer and easier, while maintaining ballot integrity. The 2020 election resulted in record voter turnout. The more voters in an election, the more responsive our leaders will be to support our interests.
ELECTIONS
Tampa Bay Times

Voting rights should respect the will of the people | Letters

Since I was 18, I have voted in every election in Florida — 58 years of votes for either Republican and Democrats on the ballots. I consider the ballot box a scared trust not to be abused. I always felt that my vote was welcomed and that no matter what political party was then in power, my right to vote would be protected. I no longer feel this way.
FLORIDA STATE
bkreader.com

Letter From the Editor: Voting Rights Now!

Today, Americans celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday, a federal holiday. However, this year’s celebration hits different, is ironic– not the kind of irony you chuckle about, like when an old friend pops in your head then suddenly calls. This sort of irony is reprehensible. MLK, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Voting should be made easier

A recent letter, “Stamp out voter fraud,” (Jan. 5) was very interesting. The author suggests that eliminating absentee or mail-in voting and requiring voter IDs will enhance voting security in the United States. I’d agree that voter IDs would be fine, provided they are furnished at no cost...
ELECTIONS
Cape Cod Times

Letter to the Editor: Pass the Freedom to Vote Act

The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensure every vote is counted, and elect people who will deliver for us. Our senators need to deliver the Freedom to Vote Act to the American people, and to do that, they need to fix the Jim Crow filibuster, which is blocking progress of this overwhelming popular and urgently needed legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Democracy at stake with vote

There have been a lot of advertisements for Charles Herbster for governor that convey his integrity. Some show Herbster shaking hands with former President Donald Trump, gaining his approval. Trump lost a free and fair 2020 reelection bid. I would like to know where Herbster stands on Trump's "Big Lie"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hudson Star-Observer

Letter: Voting rights laws needed

One year ago, we witnessed an attack on our country: an insurrection by political extremists at the U.S. Capitol. A mob of violent rioters defaced the Capitol building and threatened the lives of the elected officials and staff working there – the core of American democracy. This was a pivotal moment for America and our fundamental promise of free and fair elections.
ELECTIONS
Reading Eagle

Letter: Democrats keep taking wrong approach to poverty

The war on poverty began in the 1960s under former President Lyndon Johnson. It is now nearly 60 years later and after spending trillions of dollars, poverty in the United States remains a serious problem. So, what are the root causes of poverty in this country? Is it a lack...
ADVOCACY
The Holland Sentinel

Letter: Dems also have to own their vote

EDITOR'S NOTE: Election officials in dozens of states representing both political parties have said there was no evidence that fraud or other irregularities played a role in the outcome of the 2020 presidential race. I would like to know who appointed Rich Herbig to judge we as Christians who voted...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wyoming News

Poll: Majority of Democrats say the unvaccinated should be confined to home

One-third of Americans say they haven’t gotten the COVID-19 shots, majority of Democrats say they should be confined at all times, and or fined (The Center Square) – A majority of Democrats say they’d support the unvaxxed being confined to their homes at all times, with 45% saying they should be confined to designated facilities and 55% support for fines. Roughly one-third of Americans surveyed in a recent poll say...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

An election reform package takes shape that might actually pass

As Senate Democrats tried to advance voting rights protections, some on the right suggested a counter-proposal. The editorial board of The Wall Street Journal made the case, for example, that if the governing majority abandoned its elections priorities, Republicans would likely reach a compromise on the Electoral Count Act. Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

