Brutal weather tough on small businesses

The snow and freezing and melting rain consistently on our streets create the perfect storm for a big complaint in our region: We're talking about potholes. And it's a problem that's being seen not only in our Tri-State but across the country.
The warmest day in the midstate next week will likely be only several degrees above freezing, forecasters said. The National Weather Service is calling for a string of below-freezing highs, followed by overnight lows in the teens or even single digits. This weekend is included in that forecast. Saturday will...
SANDUSKY — NexXt Level Fit Academy hosted its inaugural Small Business Sunday event. The event’s purpose served to bring together area small businesses in one space, showcasing their products and services. More than 15 local entrepreneurs sold their goods and spoke of their services to the many community...
MAYFIELD, Pa. — Sara Roscioli has been around small businesses her entire life. Her parents, her aunt, and her grandfather were all small business owners. She said, "It's just in the blood." Now, she's following in their footsteps, opening Mayfield SubShop in Lackawanna County with her cousin and aunt...
A HARD FREEZE warning will be in effect across all of Acadiana tonight and last through 8 am Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be dropping into the low-mid 20s. People pets, plants, and pipes all need to be protected.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a cold end to the workweek in central Maryland, and even a slight wind made it feel much colder than the thermometer reading. Temperatures didn’t make it out of the 20s all day, and it felt like the single digits as we woke up this morning.
The cold continues, and some folks on the Eastern Shore will deal with accumulating snow on Friday night. Wind chills will fall into the single digits once again — however, we did not issue a WJZ Alert Day for Saturday, simply because kids will not be waiting at the...
SnowmanPhoto by Vane (Pixabay/Creative Commons) Wondering how much snow you'll see this this winter in Oregon? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Oregon this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.
At first light the first woodpecker comes. And then the female pheasant. With or without her fat comic mate. Feeding under the feeders. I always overfill and scatter nuts and seed around for ground-feeding birds. Crush a few more fat balls to be sure. They are a pair, the woodpeckers,...
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have a dry and mild end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunday highs will top out mostly in the 30s in the mountains with some 40s on the western slope and 50s on the plains.
Monday will be a transition day with some sunshine to start but a mix of sun and clouds along with some colder temperatures by the afternoon as the first of two cold fronts slide in from the north. Afternoon highs will fall by about 5...
If you have a dog who struggles outside in the cold in these freezing temperatures, this advice is for you. 13 News Reporter, Katie Park spoke with the experts on how to keep your pooch as warm as possible.
Despite a global pandemic and one of the worst economic downturns in modern history, startup businesses continued to grow at a rapid rate in the United States in 2021. Although there are no final numbers yet at the time of this writing, new businesses starting in 2021 will almost certainly eclipse the record-breaking total of 4.4 million new businesses created in 2020 — the highest total on record and a 24% increase from 2019 (U.S. Census Bureau).
The cold front is here and it brings much colder temperatures.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Our strong cold front arrives this morning with some showers. The afternoon will be cold, windy, but drier as rain
After a winter storm left hundreds of motorists stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia earlier this month, many for over 24 hours, we were left with plenty of questions. What went wrong on a governmental level that led to this? How could similar traffic shutdowns be avoided in the future? What should we be carrying in our cars in case of an emergency like this?
Comments / 0