New Brunswick, NJ

Shooting Reported In Central Jersey: Developing

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
New Brunswick police. Photo Credit: New Brunswick Police Department/Facebook

There was a shooting reported in Middlesex County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The shooting occurred before 7:30 p.m. at Throop Avenue and Redmond Street in New Brunswick, according to initial reports.

There was a male gunshot victim, according to an unconfirmed report.

No details yet on the severity of injuries. New Brunswick police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

