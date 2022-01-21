ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Families Who Lost Their Homes In Majestic Hills Landslide Could Finally Get A Payout

By Amy Wadas
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — After years of waiting, the families who lost their homes in a massive landslide in the Majestic Hills neighborhood of North Strabane Township could finally get a payout.

But attorneys involved say that might not happen. Douglas Grimes is one of the people who lost his home.

“It went within about a week,” said Grimes.

Grimes is reliving what he and his wife went through in June 2018.

“It went from being a crack in the backyard behind the house of a couple of inches, to within seven days that crack just severed and dropped about 30 feet straight down as a sheer cliff,” Grimes said.

They lived in the home for about three and a half years before they were forced to move out, and their home was demolished. They eventually bought a new house but had to pay two mortgages since landslides aren’t covered by homeowners insurance.

“You’re left to only pursue recovery through the civil process,” said Grimes.

More than three and half years after the landslide, Grimes is still waiting to get reimbursed for his loss. However, an attorney representing Majestic Hills says that could be taken away.

“Majestic Hills, LLC has filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy and a plan that’s ready to be approved next week, but there are parties opposing the plan,” said attorney David Valencik.

Valencik says the Department of Environmental Protection, North Strabane Township and Ryan Homes are the parties objecting to the plan. It’s a $3.7 million fund created to pay out the six homes impacted, fix the land and pay other parties involved.

Grimes said he and his wife hope to get around $400,000. But if that doesn’t happen, he says it will be just another punch in the gut.

“This is home. It was nice to be back home. At this point, I wish I’d never moved back,” said Grimes.

KDKA reached out to NVR Inc., the company that operates under the name Ryan Homes, and it had no comment.

KDKA also reached out to the North Strabane Township manager and the attorneys representing him but have not heard back.

The DEP says it can’t comment on pending litigation. However, the DEP says it’s working to ensure the hillside is permanently stable throughout the neighborhood.

As for who’s at fault, Valencik and the attorney representing JND Properties, which is the owner and manager of Majestic Hills, said that’s yet to be determined.

State Senator Camera Bartolotta says she’s trying to secure funding to help secure the hillside and protect a sewer line that she says could be in jeopardy.

Politics
Penn Mathilda Apartments Residents Say Heat Is Broken

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some people who live in Penn Mathilda Apartments in Bloomfield say they’re cold. They say the heat has been working off and on for a while and they’re worried with frigid temperatures approaching. Action Housing owns the apartment building. They provide affordable housing to people throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. They say around 40 people live in the building, which houses a lot of veterans. One of those veterans says he’s struggling to stay warm. “The heat doesn’t work, period. It says zero on it,” he says. He is fed up. He’s lived in Penn Mathilda apartments for about three years and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City Of Pittsburgh Begins Disciplinary Process Against 8 Officers Involved In Jim Rogers’ Death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh has started the disciplinary process that could result in the termination of eight officers involved in the death of Jim Rogers, sources tell KDKA. Rogers was tased several times in October. After being taken to a hospital, he died the next day. This is the beginning of the process, sources said. The eight officers received disciplinary action reports, which state they violated bureau policies. Sometime next week, the officers will have a hearing to formally have the complaint read against them. This process was started under former Mayor Bill Peduto and carried on by current Mayor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CeaseFirePA Holds Meeting To Address Community Violence In Pittsburgh Area

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The death of a teenager fatally shot outside Oliver Citywide Academy this week has local gun violence prevention advocates pushing for change. On Thursday night, CeaseFirePA held a community meeting that featured a panel of experts from various violence prevention and intervention programs. They addressed community violence and the need for increased public grant funding. “We have to stay proactive, not reactive. That’s what’s happening with funding. It’s been reactive, not proactive,” panelist Richard Garland said. The advocacy group said the community must take urgent action to improve public safety in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Police Officer Shovels Off Porch, Sidewalk Of Resident Undergoing Chemotherapy

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s always the right time to do the right thing. That’s what Pittsburgh Police Officer Joshua Stinebaugh thought recently when he decided to be a good neighbor and shovel off the porch and walkway of a resident in Sheraden. When a Sheraden resident emerged from her house after the recent snowstorm to a clean porch and walkway, she had to check her security camera footage to see who the good neighbor was. It turns out that Zone 6 Officer Joshua Stinebaugh was the man with the shovel. pic.twitter.com/Ivemfeaz1D — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 21, 2022 “He didn’t knock on my door and ask if I needed help, he saw it needed to be done, so he did it,” the resident said. She also told Pittsburgh Public Safety that officers see her in the community and they know that she is undergoing chemotherapy treatments. So, when the snow moved in this past weekend, dumping several inches across the region, Officer Stinebaugh stopped at her home, unprovoked, and shoveled off her porch, stairs, and walkway to the street. Full marks to Officer Stinebaugh for showing that Pittsburgh is a place where neighbors take care of one another.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mysterious Disappearance Of 70-Year-Old Janet Walsh From Shaler Remains Unsolved 2 Years Later

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are renewing their call to the public for help finding a missing Shaler Township woman who disappeared two years ago. Janet Walsh, 70, was reported missing by her daughter on Jan. 20, 2020. Two years later, there is still no trace, police said. (Photo Credit: (Photo Credit: Shaler Police) Walsh’s daughter was supposed to meet her mother for dinner on the day she went missing. When her daughter arrived at Walsh’s home, her mother was not there. Walsh’s car was gone too, but her cell phone was still there, police said. After getting in touch with several of...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pa. State Rep. Wants Natural Immunity As Exemption To COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania state representative wants employers to count natural immunity in place of a COVID-19 vaccine. Representative Eric Nelson says it’s to exempt employees from mandated vaccines. He says the goal of a vaccine is to generate antibodies to the virus — something that anyone who previously had COVID-19 would possess. Nelson says he believes this should prevent individuals from being fired for not complying with a vaccine mandate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pittsburgh Best City For Baby Boomers, Housing Forecast Says

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When you think of the perfect place for retirement, usually there are sandy beaches and clear blue water, or at the very least, warm temperatures. Pittsburgh isn’t exactly the first city to come to mind, but according to a new report, it’s the best housing market for baby boomers. Knock, a digital homeownership platform, released a ranking of the top 10 housing markets for every generation in 2022, breaking it down by millennials, Gen X and baby boomers. According to Knock, Pittsburgh has the best housing market for baby boomers, followed by Lansing and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Councilman Ricky Burgess Calls Wilkinsburg Annexation ‘Shotgun Wedding’

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh City Council member whose district borders Wilkinsburg says he’s not in favor of a “shotgun wedding.” “I will no longer stay quiet and watch that process occur,” said Reverend Ricky Burgess, who represents Pittsburgh’s East End, at Tuesday’s council meeting. He called the city’s potential annexation of Wilkinsburg a marriage but he disagrees with the current wedding plans for a borough that is majority Black. “It does interest me to notice, as always in Pittsburgh, affairs that affect disproportionately African Americans are not led by African Americans. We have outside people telling both the groom and bride what’s best for them. This would have been a shotgun wedding, right? They got the shotgun, those outsiders got the shotgun and decided what’s gonna happen.” A judge is requiring City Council to vote on adding Wilkinsburg to the city by April 5. Wilkinsburg residents would then vote on the idea themselves which could happen during the May primary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
