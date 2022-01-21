‘Madea Goes To Jail’ Actress Ion Overman 1 Of 19 Indicted In PPP Loan Fraud Case

A South Carolina grand jury returned a fresh round of indictments on Friday for disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, adding 27 charges to his large case count, the state’s attorney general announced. Murdaugh was charged with 21 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent across three counties—seven of those valued at $10,000 or more—and six counts of computer crimes valued at $10,000 or more. The indictments stem from various instances of Murdaugh misdirecting settlement funds for clients for his own personal use between 2011 and 2015. The charges have become somewhat routine for Murdaugh, who was previously charged in November and December on multiple counts of fraud, money laundering, and forgery for defrauding victims. They are separate from charges related to Murdaugh’s botched suicide attempt, which he is in custody for. Murdaugh lost his law license last September.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO