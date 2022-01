Did you see the line yesterday of everyone at Metra trying to get their boxes of at-home test kits? It was crazy. Everyone out there thinks they are going to die. Not true. I was wondering if they are going to start handing out free Influenza test kits? Why not? People who are vulnerable will die from it, THIS YEAR. You see, last year Montana had virtually no lab-tested cases of influenza. It had just magically disappeared from our everyday lives.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO