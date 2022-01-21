ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrono Trigger 2 Release Date: Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox

Cover picture for the articleFans of some Square Enix franchises just can’t catch a break. Even though it’s been over 20 years since the last game in the series was made, people are hoping to see a Chrono Trigger 2 release date. We’ll look at what’s going on with this IP, and if there’s any...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
gamefreaks365.com

The Company Man Switch release date announced

Destroy every single co-worker on your path in this classic action platformer, and make your way to the top of the company. The publisher Leoful and Forust, a Malaysian independent studio, have revealed a release date for The Company Man, an upcoming game we’ve previously discussed on Game Freaks 365. In this action platformer based on the TV show The Office, you’ll have only one goal: to go to the top of the organization, no matter what it takes.
thisgengaming.com

Infernax is a Retro Side-Scroller Inspired by Classic Castlevania Titles; Coming to PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on February 14

Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer Berzerk Studio have announced a new action-adventure game called Infernax and it’s launching very soon. The game will be available digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on February 14. Looking at the trailer below you might be reminded of some classic Castlevania titles so if that interests you be sure to check it out.
pushsquare.com

Top-Down Horror Game In Nightmare Dated for 29th March on PS5, PS4

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch is recent proof that indie games out of China can be pretty good, and the next one out of the country doesn't look too bad either. In Nightmare is its name, releasing for PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 29th March 2022. This is a top-down horror game where you'll have to solve puzzles whilst hiding from all manner of monsters. The trailer above shows some of them off.
noisypixel.net

Chrono Trigger Jazz Soundtrack Announced; 11 Arrangements Releasing Later This Month

Square Enix has announced that the beloved Chrono Trigger will receive a jazz soundtrack arrangement comprising 11 songs. The tracks are arranged by Eijiro Nakagawa and Ryū Kawamura and will release on January 26, 2022, for ¥3,300. Store links and more intricate information such as the 11 tracks themselves are shared on Square Enix Japan’s website.
gamingbolt.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Will Target 4K/60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X, 1080p/30 FPS on PS4 and Xbox One

Rainbow Six Extraction is launching later this month, and in the lead-up to its imminent launch, Ubisoft has been revealed new details on the game at a regular clip. Depending on which platform you plan on playing it on though, you might be wondering how well you can expect it to run. Thankfully, Ubisoft has provided specific details on that front.
gamingbolt.com

Persona 6 to be Exclusive to PS5, Persona 4 Golden Coming to Switch and PS4 in 2022 – Rumour

Persona is one of the biggest and most beloved RPG franchises at this point, and it’s looking like series fans are going to have plenty to look forward to in the coming years. Rumours have been claiming that Persona 4 Golden is headed to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch this year, and that a Persona 3 Portable remaster is also in the works for multiple platforms. Now, another new rumour, originating from known leaker NateTheHate, corroborates some of that, while also potentially revealing new details about the series’ future.
gamerevolution.com

The Anacrusis PS5 Release Date: Is it coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4?

Is there a The Anacrusis release date for PS5 and PS4? The Anacrusis is the latest co-op FPS in the style of Valve’s classic Left 4 Dead or the more recent Back 4 Blood, and is made by ex-Valve and Riot Games staff so it should be fun. While it is out now in early access, the game is only available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the PC via Steam. Will there be a The Anacrusis PS4 and PS5 release?
d1softballnews.com

Xbox Series X and S beat PS5 in December 2021 in the UK, but are under Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series X and S they did better than PS5 to December 2021 on the English market, despite the best-selling console was Nintendo Switch. According to what Christopher Dring reported on Games Industry, a total of 560,000 consoles were sold in the UK during the month, for revenues of 200 million pounds. The data was provided by the company GfK, for years a point of reference for the surveys of the trend of the video game industry in the reign of Elizabeth II.
