See M&Ms' beloved characters' new look

M&Ms has announced that it's well-known advertisement characters will be undergoing a dramatic change, amid the company's push for more inclusion, and the news has social media users weighing in. In a Thursday press release, the Mars, Incorporated brand shared its plans to "use the power of fun to include everyone, with a goal of increasing the sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025." Among the items on M&Ms list of ways to achieve better inclusion is taking "a fresh, modern take on the looks of our beloved characters and more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling."

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO