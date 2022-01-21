ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Parks and Wildlife train bighorn sheep to feed before Teller County transfer

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Colorado Springs began feeding bighorn sheep in the Rampart herd in preparation for a wildlife conservation relocation effort.

CPW’s Amber Worley & volunteer Britney Cuntz shoveled apple pulp for the sheep, and Officer Corey Adler hauled alfalfa to the site.

These feedings are all a working attempt to train the bighorn sheep to feed at a specific location so in a short time from now, CPW officials can net 25 of the animals and transfer them to Beaver Creek in Teller County.

There the sheep will form a group to replace a historic herd which died off.

KXRM

KXRM

