Public Safety

Investigators hope DNA can help identify girl whose body was found over 60 years ago

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe little girl, known as 'Little Miss Nothing,' was found partially...

www.fox10phoenix.com

ABC 33/40 News

Body found on Shady Grove Road identified

A body found on Shady Grove Road in Jefferson County on Saturday has been identified. 20-year-old John Christopher Taylor-Wilson of Bessemer was found shot to death on Saturday, January 8, 2022. His body was found on Shady Grove Road between Porter Road and Grove Road in Mulga.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
NOLA.com

Benjamin Beale arrested in killing of woman whose dismembered body was found in bus

The woman whose frozen, dismembered body was found this week in a bus at a suspected meth lab in New Orleans had been beaten and strangled, police said. Investigators disclosed Julia Dardar’s cause of death in an application for a warrant to arrest the person with whom she had been living: Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick. Police were booking Beale late Friday with second-degree murder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MLive

Homicide victim’s remains found in 1994 identified by DNA

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified skeletal remains found in 1994 near Coopersville as those of a missing Minneapolis woman. Shelly Rae Kephart, 29, also known as Shelly Rae Christian, was believed to be in the Grand Rapids area in February 1994. “The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office remains hopeful...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Independent

US suspect in rape and murder of schoolgirl identified 26 years later

The Atlanta police have identified a recently deceased suspect who allegedly raped and killed a teenager by shooting her twice in the face in 1995.Twenty-six years later, the police said that the late Kelvin Arnold assaulted and fatally shot 14-year-old Nacole Smith on 7 June 1995 while she was on her way to school.Mr Arnold died of liver and kidney failure while in hospice care in August 2021 in Fulton County. He was 49 years old.“There are literally boxes, and boxes, and boxes of data and reports and evidence that has been analysed as it pertains to this case,” homicide...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three men arrested over fatal bridge collapse during shooting trip

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of gross-negligence manslaughter after a fatal bridge collapse during a shooting trip on a farm in Lancashire.Brian Harwood, 73, died after an all-terrain vehicle and the trailer it was pulling plunged into a river in the Moor Lane area of Roeburndale on Tuesday.Mr Harwood, from Cumbria was one of 11 people travelling as part of a shooting party across a wooden bridge, supported by scaffolding, when it gave way, Lancashire Constabulary said.Police were called at around 4.25pm following reports of a serious incident on a farm and Mr Harwood was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ohio man firing AR-15 to celebrate new year shot dead by police officer, wife claims

A Black man who was firing a gun to celebrate the new year has allegedly been shot dead by a police officer without warning.Marquetta Williams said the incident occurred outside their home in Ohio’s Canton city at 12.05am on Saturday, when her husband James Williams, 46, was firing celebratory shots using her AR-15 rifle.She said that he had gone inside after participating in the annual neighbourhood tradition but then went back outside to fire a few more celebratory shots. He fired four shots into the air and turned to follow her inside again, but then said: “I’ve been shot”, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY

