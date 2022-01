One way or another, Yankees GM Brian Cashman must find another starting pitcher to assist in the rotations development. Depending on Domingo German and Luis Severino to return to their former versions is optimistic but not impossible. Severino is coming off two Tommy John surgeries and a small sample size of action in 2021. German dealt with injury and a suspension the year prior, hurting his stock and momentum.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO